Yet another food hall heads for Minneapolis' North Loop

As that food hall from Ohio's Derived Development Group heads for Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue North, another out-of-state operation has announced it's eyeing Minneapolis' North Loop.

Per a Thursday release, the Pittsburgh-based Galley Group will land in the first floor of the new Nordic building at 729 Washington Ave. N. The 8,748-square-foot hall will have four separate kitchens, with communal seating and a 22-seat bar.

Something it won't have? Chefs. At least, not permanent ones.

Galley does things a little differently than most of the Twin Cities' existing or on-the-way food halls, in that they're also a restaurant accelerator. They provide hand-picked chefs with space and funding, along with front of house staff, marketing and PR support, overhead equipment, and business strategy development. Chefs pay only for food costs and line staff.

But Galley doesn't expect them to stick around forever. "We want to serve as a launch pad for the best new restaurant concepts," a spokesperson for the group explained by email. "They can further develop their concept, receive a built in audience, gain a loyal following, etc. Then hopefully take their concept to a brick and mortar space."

OGC

The group describes it as a "low-risk, low-cost environment," and clarified that it's not a loan -- we asked. Rather, Galley and its chefs operate with a revenue share model.

Well... there you have it! If you want to apply for one of those North Loop kitchens, you can do so here. Applications just opened at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Galley already has two locations in Pittsburgh, one in Cleveland, and one in Detroit, with another on its way to Chicago. Their North Loop building comes from United Properties -- the same development company behind the neighborhood's forthcoming Live Nation music venue -- and will also have housing and office space.

“Minneapolis continues to gain the national attention it deserves when it comes to the culinary scene," Galley co-founder Tyler Benson said in Thursday's release. "We are looking forward to creating a lively space for the community where there will always be new offerings and experiences to be had.”

Galley Group's hall should open summer 2019 -- and whaddaya know? That's also when Graze is supposed to make its North Loop debut.