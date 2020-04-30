Whoa: Dayton-owned Bachelor Farmer and Marvel Bar have permanently closed

The news broke Thursday afternoon, in a statement from co-owner Eric Dayton that basically said what we all know to be true and are trying not to think about too hard: This epidemic is making restaurant ownership near-impossible, and will likely lead to the demise of many more.

Haha, fun!

“We have explored the option of takeout, most likely evolving into a hybrid model of takeout and reduced-capacity dining room service in the months ahead, but there’s just no way for that level of business to support the financial weight of our company and the building we call home," Dayton said.

He added that they were "walking a fine line" before COVID-19.

Bachelor Farmer was one of the most highly regarded restaurants in the Twin Cities since landing in the North Loop in 2011. City Pages called it Minneapolis's best restaurant in 2013 and called its cafe the city's best in 2017. Marvel Bar also kicked ass.

"The loss fills me with sadness, but I am also overwhelmed with gratitude. We had the privilege of serving you for almost nine years. We celebrated important milestones right alongside you, hosting countless birthdays, weddings, and anniversaries," Dayton's statement continued. "We welcomed a president, a vice president, and a first lady. And we were fortunate to be able to go out on a high note, having recently received another four stars from the Star Tribune and reimagining a bar as a space where everyone feels comfortable."

You can read the full statement below.