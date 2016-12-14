White Castle on Lake Street in Minneapolis is closed

The Longfellow neighborhood White Castle, as staunch an institution as they come, has closed.

Tim Horton's, the beloved Canadian coffee and donut chain that recently landed in the Twin Cities will take its place, retaining an all-important haven for those in dire need of hand-warming coffee steam and grease-laden sustainance. (Albeit a little less beefy.)

The White Castle had stood in that location since 1963, according to the Star Tribune. The small building will be demolished and a new Tim Horton's built in its place.

Tim Horton's is scheduled to open in early 2017.

3600 E. Lake St., Minneapolis

timhortons.com