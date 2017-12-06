Nonetheless, we did have 13 nominated chefs and two nominated restaurants... nothing to sneeze at. And Minnesota’s Steven Brown (Tilia) and Jorge Guzman (Surly Brewing Co.)—both first-time nominees—were among the five finalists for Best Chef: Midwest.

While none of our esteemed locals took home top honors in Chicago, we think they deserve one last shout-out before we crack open our 2018 calendars. They are:

Best New Restaurant

Esker Grove at the Walker Art Center

Outstanding Baker

Michelle Gayer, Salty Tart

Outstanding Bar Program

Marvel Bar

Outstanding Chef

Alex Roberts, Restaurant Alma

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Diane Yang, Spoon and Stable

Best Chef: Midwest

Thomas Boemer, Corner Table

Mike Brown, Bob Gerken, and James Winberg, Travail Kitchen & Amusements

Steven Brown, Tilia

Lisa Carlson, Chef Shack

Jim Christiansen, Heyday

Jorge Guzman, Brewer’s Table

at Surly Brewing Co.

Erick Harcey, Upton 43

Ann Kim, Young Joni

“But what about our beer?” you’re asking. Don’t worry!

In October, brewers from around the country converged on Denver for the Great American Beer Festival—the biggest national beer awards. GABF wins are kind of a huge deal—City Pages beer writer Jerard Fagerberg says winning one was “more or less the peg Sam Adams hung their hat on to get the craft beer movement started in the early 2000s,” which means taking home a medal can be a big boon for local breweries. And take them home we did...

The Freehouse

Silver, No. 33 Gose

Silver, No. 20 Barleywine

Summit

Silver, Extra Pale Ale

Lupulin

Gold, Dortmunder

Bent Paddle

Gold, 14º ESB

Beaver Island

Bronze, Oktoberfest

Click here to read more stories from our Year in Food 2017 issue