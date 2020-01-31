Where's the beef? These restaurants opened and closed in January.
Oh that beef? She gone. Just up and quit town, folks!
Looking back – heck, even in the midst of it – this January was a rough one for the Twin Cities' food and dining scene.
Also, this new fun thing started to happen, where restaurants are saying they're neither closing nor staying opened, just taking a little breather. Sometimes that breather would last for days; a couple are still holding that line now!
Everyone (us included!) will have to stay tuned to see how those play out...
Closures:
And yes, we're including these first few because closing during the holidays isn't sneaky; we see you.
- Supatra's Thai Cuisine (12/28) - The St. Paul standard shuttered this winter when owners accepted an offer to sell their 15-year old business.
- JL Beers (12/29) closed its doors in northeast Minneapolis after six years pouring pints, directing customers to their Burnsville location.
- Lyn-Lake's HIckory n' Hops (12/30) aka the former Lyndale Tap simply never returned from an "extended Christmas break."
- Salty Tart (12/31) The last remaining outpost of the bakery closed at year's end in order to become the new home of True Stone Coffee Roasters' first public-facing cafe (see below).
- Mercado (12/31) Jester Concepts' taco joint on the ground floor of a Lyn-Lake condo declined to renew its lease at the New Year.
- Just after the stroke of midnight (1/1) Sanctuary earned its sweet slumber after more than 12 years of lauded service.
- "Ultimate Vikings bar" Erik the Red issued "not a goodbye but a see you later," announcing they'd close (1/1) in order to relocate to south Minneapolis' Lowa46.
- Reds Savoy Uptown (1/7) It just plain ceased to exist. The end.
- Downtown Minneapolis' CityWorks sports bar closed (1/8), took its ball, and went home.
- After a decade in Kingfield, Blackbird Cafe quit (1/8) when "no matter how much we tried, it just wasn’t enough to keep this place relevant."
- Ike's downtown's owner Gene Winstead says talks to renegotiate its lease with the landlord failed. (1/15)
- McKinney Roe (1/18) Hacking the crowds branding from upscale eatery to Irish pub wasn't enough to
Openings:
- Uptown Pizza is baaaack! (House rules says we're counting it.)
- just/us is "hard open" as of 1/10 (though they've been "soft" for a whole month), including fully functioning in its new capacity as a hybrid gastropub-venue (Ditto here.)
- …Phi Chay Thai has opened in the former Supatra's Thai spot in St. Paul.
- True Stone Coffee Roasters cafe has assumed the former Salty Tart location in Lowertown, featuring brunch, baked goods from Vikings and Goddesses, and breads from Lowertown Bakehouse.
- Unleashed: Hops and Hounds debuted just yesterday, serving suds and snausages for humans and their favorite floofs alike.
Just Playing Dead?
- Right after their extended Christmas extravaganza, Betty Danger's (1/1) pulled the rug out from under everyone, announcing The People's Country Club would be on haitus until April.
- The Bartmann Group's restaurant on Loring Park, The Bird, posted a notice on its door stating it would be taking the month of January off. We only noticed mid-January…
On that note, February is nigh…