Where's the beef? February's Twin Cities restaurant openings and closures
Oh this beef? She’s resting.
You know how when you’re making a nice, dry-aged roast you’ve gotta put it in a chilly place and just leave it be for a while?
That’s your quick and dirty metaphor for what happened in the Twin Cities’ restaurant scene this past February: She’s neither getting the eff out of Dodge (like in January) nor is she fully herself yet, either.
Give her time… Spring is just around the corner.
Closures:
- The Bird (2/3): After “just playing dead” through January, the Bartmann Group eatery went full-D.E.D in all manners but… online ordering?
- Taraccino Coffee (2/9): Open since 1996, in closing the East Hennepin coffee shop followed a recent pattern established by neighboring businesses like JL Beers, Pizza Nea, and New Bohemia.
- Heritage Tea House (closed January, announced 2/13): The original St. Paul location of this soul food treasure served its last meal in January, though US Bank Stadium outpost remains.
- Dulceria Bakery (2/22): The beloved bakery threw one last party for the community to bid farewell to their beautiful conchas – and even better times shared over them.
- Flagsmash (2/28 and 3/1): Minneapolis’s Patron Saint of the Megadilla has given up their guardianship at both La Doña Cervecería and Graze Food Hall.
Openings:
- YUMI sushi brought its enormous sushi rolls and Japanese-centric bar program from Excelsior to the former Fabulous Fern’s space in St. Paul.
- GoodTimes Pizza is up and running (and selling like hotcakes) in Minneapolis’s Kingfield neighborhood.
- Travail has begun welcoming guests to its brand new Robbinsdale digs starting with its Basement Bar and offering a la carte dining options.
- Tori (FKA Tori Ramen) renovated the train car on West Seventh once owned by Chicago’s Taste Authority, offering a revamped menu paired with elevated cocktails.
- Mary Ellen’s Bistro upended the small plate movement in favor of bringing North Dakota’s meat-and-potato comfort foods to northeast Minneapolis.
Just Playing Dead?
- Betty Danger's (1/1) still could come back in April.
- St. Paul’s Thai Cafe announced they’ll be "closed for a month" beginning Monday, February 17.