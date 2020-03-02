You know how when you’re making a nice, dry-aged roast you’ve gotta put it in a chilly place and just leave it be for a while?

That’s your quick and dirty metaphor for what happened in the Twin Cities’ restaurant scene this past February: She’s neither getting the eff out of Dodge (like in January) nor is she fully herself yet, either.

Give her time… Spring is just around the corner.

Closures:

The Bird (2/3): After “just playing dead” through January, the Bartmann Group eatery went full-D.E.D in all manners but… online ordering?

Taraccino Coffee (2/9): Open since 1996, in closing the East Hennepin coffee shop followed a recent pattern established by neighboring businesses like JL Beers, Pizza Nea, and New Bohemia.

Heritage Tea House (closed January, announced 2/13): The original St. Paul location of this soul food treasure served its last meal in January, though US Bank Stadium outpost remains.

Dulceria Bakery (2/22): The beloved bakery threw one last party for the community to bid farewell to their beautiful conchas – and even better times shared over them.

Flagsmash (2/28 and 3/1): Minneapolis’s Patron Saint of the Megadilla has given up their guardianship at both La Doña Cervecería and Graze Food Hall.

Openings:

YUMI sushi brought its enormous sushi rolls and Japanese-centric bar program from Excelsior to the former Fabulous Fern’s space in St. Paul.

GoodTimes Pizza is up and running (and selling like hotcakes) in Minneapolis’s Kingfield neighborhood.

Travail has begun welcoming guests to its brand new Robbinsdale digs starting with its Basement Bar and offering a la carte dining options.

Tori (FKA Tori Ramen) renovated the train car on West Seventh once owned by Chicago’s Taste Authority, offering a revamped menu paired with elevated cocktails.

Mary Ellen’s Bistro upended the small plate movement in favor of bringing North Dakota’s meat-and-potato comfort foods to northeast Minneapolis.

Just Playing Dead?