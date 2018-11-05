Where to find Twin Cities food and drink deals on Election Day

But in case you needed extra incentive, here are some Twin Cities restaurants serving up Election Day specials. Because you might end up needing a drink.

Is your bar or restaurant offering a deal you don't see listed below? Shoot us an email, Tweet, Facebook message, etc.—we'll be updating this list through the end of Election Day.

LUSH

The election return watch party at LUSH includes trivia and prizes with drag host Izzy Legal, blue Jello shots, and blue drink features, plus Taco Tuesday specials. No cover, but a $5 donation to benefit TransChance Health is suggested. Open at 4 p.m., hosted events start at 8 p.m.; 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-0358; lushmpls.com

The Bartmann Empire

At Bryant Lake Bowl, Barbette, Pat's Tap, Red Stag Supperclub, Tiny Diner, and Book Club, happy hour specials are available all day with an “I Voted” sticker. The Bird will serve $10 bottomless pitchers of bloodies and mimosas; Gigi’s Cafe is giving out a free coffee, tea, or juice (or you can enjoy happy hour all day long). Where there are TV's, they'll be tuned in to election night coverage... for better or for worse. Additional info available at preceding links.



Smack Shack

Wear your “I Voted” sticker for a complimentary “Patriotic Punch.” 603 Washington Ave. N, Minneapolis; 612-259-7288; smack-shack.com



The Lexington

An “I Voted’ sticker will garner you a buy one, get one free special on any beer, glass of wine, or cocktail at The Lex’s Martini Bar. 1096 Grand Ave, St. Paul; 651-289-4990; thelexmn.com



Birch’s on the Lake and Birch’s Lowertown

Both Birch’s locations are offering a buy one, get one free beer with an “I Voted” sticker. 1310 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake; 952-473-7373; birchsonthelake.com; and 289 Fifth St. E, St. Paul; 651-432-4677; birchslowertown.com



J. Selby’s

Tell your cashier “Happy Election Day” between now and the end of Election Day for a free vegan vanilla soft serve with sprinkles (with purchase). 169 N. Victoria St., St. Paul; 651-222-3263; jselbys.com