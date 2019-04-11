Where to find Tax Day food and drink deals in the Twin Cities

Lessen the pain of payment or celebrate that refund a bit early with these Tax Day deals and freebies at Twin Cities restaurants.

Is your restaurant or bar offering a deal you don't see listed below? Shoot us an email, Tweet, Facebook message, etc.—we'll be updating this list through Tax Day.

Boston Market

Get the “Tax Day Meal Special”—a half chicken, two sides, cornbread, and fountain beverage—for $10.40 from April 10-15. Offer only available for dine-in customers. 5300 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park; 952-928-9999; bostonmarket.com

Firehouse Subs

Get a free medium sub with the purchase of medium or large sub, chips, and drink with this coupon. Offer valid April 15-17. Various locations; firehousesubs.com

Great American Cookies

Get one free original chocolate chip cookie per customer on April 15. Mall of America, 60 East Broadway, Bloomington; 952-858-9814; greatamericancookies.com

Hardees

Say “made from scratch” to get a free sausage biscuit on April 15 from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at participating locations. Limit one per customer. Various locations; hardees.com

Noodles & Company

Members of the NoodlesREWARDS loyalty program can get $4 off orders of $10 or more from April 10-15 by ordering online or through the mobile app. You’ll need to sign up for NoodlesREWARDS by April 9 in order to receive the offer. Various locations; noodles.com

Oceanaire Seafood Room

Get a half-priced bottle of wine with the purchase of two entrees on April 16. 50 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; 612-333-2277; theoceanaire.com

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Tell the cashier “Tax Day” on April 15 for a buy-one-get-one-free deal on entrees including subs, soups, and salads. Various locations; potbelly.com

White Castle

A coupon good for 15 percent off any order on April 15 is available online. Various locations; whitecastle.com

And for some non-food related relaxation, Planet Fitness is offering members and non-members alike the chance to use available HydroMassage chairs with a coupon that'll be available online starting April 11. Various locations; planetfitness.com