Where to find heart-shaped pizza, doughnuts, bagels, and cookies this Valentine's Day

Whatever the reason, these sweet and savory heart-shaped treats will keep you eating festively all Valentine’s Day long.

Angel Food Bakery

Start your day on a sweet note with a box of heart-shaped donuts. The flavor assortment is chef’s choice, although you can request no nuts and/or no bacon. Other options include a jumbo heart donut for that special someone or a half-dozen mini conversation donuts with your choice of “sickeningly-sweet or sexy-sassy sayings.” There’s also a four-pack of heart-shaped brownies with bittersweet chocolate icing and Valentine’s sprinkles. Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance, and Valentine’s items are available February 8-15. 86 S. Ninth St., Minneapolis; 612-238-1435; angelfoodmn.com

Baker’s Field Flour & Bread

The farm-to-loaf bakery is giving Linzer cookies the heart-shaped treatment, with tart cherry jam from local purveyor Serious Jam. Six packs of the traditional Austrian cookies are available by pre-order through February 10 for pickup at the Food Building on February 13 or 14. 1401 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-314-9167; bakersfieldflour.com

Bruegger's Bagels

Friends, partners, office spouses—none can resist the carb-y siren song of the bagel. Pre-order your heart-shaped show of doughy devotion from Bruegger's now through February 13. Multiple locations; brueggers.com

Glam Doll Donuts

Go all out with a Valentine’s Day donut bouquet: seven cake donuts, eight donut holes, and a heart-shaped donut piped with the 15 character phrase of your choice. A limited number of bouquets are available for pre-order only. Not feeling so festive? You can pre-order the sweets pictured above, too. On Valentine’s Day, stop by the shop for a variety of heart-shaped raised donuts with festive icing and sprinkles as well as heart-shaped donuts filled with raspberry curd. 2605 Nicollet Ave. S and 519 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; glamdolldonuts.com

Frank from Philly and Andrea Pizza, Galactic Pizza, Giordano's

The local chain beloved for giant New York-style slices will be offering heart-shaped pizzas at their Dinkytown location on Valentine’s Day from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. (1235 Fourth St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-208-1973; frankandandrea.com) Can't wait 'til the 14th? Galactic Pizza's already got heart-shaped 'zas in Uptown. (2917 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-824-9100, galacticpizza.com) And if you want to show someone how deep your feelings are, do it by ordering a deep dish heart at Giordano's from February 12-17. (2700 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-444-3143, giordanos.com)

New Bohemia Northeast

On Valentine’s Day, New Bohemia’s Northeast location is hosting an Indeed Brewing Company tap takeover complete with giant heart-shaped Bavarian pretzels served with homemade pepper jack cheese sauce. 233 E Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-331-4929; newbohemiausa.com

Norway House

The heart-shaped Nordic waffles that were a smash hit at the Minnesota State Fair are available year-round at The Kaffebar at Norway House. There are both sweet and savory filling options on the menu, such as salmon, turkey chipotle club, and a breakfast waffle stuffed with bacon, egg, and cheese. 913 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-871-2211; norwayhouse.org

Portillo’s

The hot dog chain is offering single-layer heart-shaped chocolate cakes for home delivery or pickup at your location of choice from February 8-17. Pre-order on the website while supplies last, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the American Red Cross. Various locations; portillos.com

Sarah Jane’s Bakery

Stop by the old-school neighborhood bakery in Northeast for a heart-shaped version of their popular frosted sugar cookies. The pastry case will also be stocked with heart-shaped chocolate hazelnut and strawberry and cherry cream cheese donuts. All Valentine’s treats will be available from February 8-14. 2853 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-789-2827; sarahjanesbakery.com