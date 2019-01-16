Nothing can really ease the anxiety of multiple missed paychecks, but maybe these discounts at Twin Cities restaurants, bars, and more will provide a bit of a morale boost.

Is your bar or restaurant offering a deal you don't see below? Shoot us an email, Tweet, Facebook message, etc.—we'll be updating this list throughout the shutdown.

Funky Grits

Anyone affected by the shutdown—federal employees, government employees, TSA—gets 50 percent off their entire order at the south Minneapolis soul food spot. Just show the staff “reasonable credentials” like an ID badge or card. 805 E. 38th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4978; funkygrits.com

Bluenose Coffee

The coffee shop and roastery is giving federal workers a free drink with government ID. Limit one beverage per person. 20700 Chippendale Ave. W., Farmington; 651-333-9398; bluenosecoffee.com

Punch Bowl Social

The adult arcade is offering a 25 percent discount on all food, beverages, and games to federal employees impacted by the shutdown. To get the discount, show your government ID to your server before ordering. 1691 Park Place Blvd., St. Louis Park; 763-400-3865; punchbowlsocial.com

Alamo Drafthouse

At the cinema chain tailormade for food lovers, federal employees affected by the shutdown can get one free ticket per day, Mondays through Thursdays in January. Present a federal ID at the box office. Note that free tickets are valid for new or current releases only and can’t be used for specialty programming or events. 9060 Hudson Rd., Woodbury; 651-829-2623; drafthouse.com

Finally, it’s not food-related (unless you visit Elements Cafe, Chomp, or Java Lab), but the Science Museum of Minnesota is offering federal employees free combination exhibit gallery and Omnitheater admission for themselves and up to three guests. Present a valid government ID card at the box office.

The Minnesota Orchestra will give furloughed employees a free pair of tickets, too.