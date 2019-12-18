Where to eat in the Cities (beyond your family's table) this Christmas

Below you'll find a round-up of places where the halls come pre-decked. You might even be treated to chestnuts and Christmas puddings (if you've been good this year).

Giulia at the Emery -- merry and bright. Giulia / Instagram

Giulia’s chef Josh Hedquist is taking on the the Feast of the Seven Fishes, a classic Italian holiday tradition. Enjoy a different seafood special each day the week of Christmas beginning Monday, December 23 through Sunday, December 29. Nightly wine pairings will be available for a little bit of an additional splurge.

Monello is preparing a three-course dinner that includes a special, take-home holiday bread. They’ll serve a salad of baby lettuce with apple, fennel, cranberries, and walnuts to start, then either roasted beef ribeye or honey glazed ham with au gratin potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, and maple glazed carrots. Before going on your merry way, you’ll choose between buche de Noel or a New York-style cheesecake. ($50 per person, $24 for children)

FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar at MOA will offer a prime rib Christmas dinner including a prix-fixe menu of three courses. The feast begins with popovers served with maple butter and an apple and pomegranate salad with manchego cheese and passion fruit vinaigrette as a warmup to the main entrée of spit roasted prime rib au jus with hand-carved Minnesota beef, freshly grated horseradish sauce, and roasted, tri-color baby potatoes. For dessert, diners can savor FireLake’s Dutch apple pie with locally harvested apples and Sebastian Joe’s peppermint ice cream as well as Christmas chocolate rum truffles for a sweet midnight snack. ($48.95 per adult, $18.95 for children)

Perfect Pair for The Holidays, at Oceanaire Photo Courtesy of Landry's Inc.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room has holiday specials beginning Christmas Eve and extending through New Year’s Day, featuring some of the Cities’ freshest seafood, flown in daily. From December 26 through 30, diners may enjoy the Perfect Pair for the Holidays menu, which features a six-ounce filet mignon and a cold-water lobster tail for $49. The meal can be paired with a bottle of Clos Du Val Pinot Noir, Carneros for $59. Through New Year’s Day, the Oceanaire is offering a specialty seasonal drink called Santa’s Cider, involving a mix of Grey Goose vodka, elderflower liqueur, Benedictine, Monin cookie butter syrup, Martinelli’s unfiltered apple juice, and a lemon juice, grated nutmeg, and orange garnish.

Tullibee’s chef Nick Flynn is preparing a prix-fixe menu special for Christmas to supplement the restaurant’s regular offerings. On it, guests will find everything form bread and kale and apple salads to parsnip and chestnut soup, duck ragout, slow roasted lamb, salmon adorned with sweet and sour cabbage and beets, and a Chocolate Yule Log dressed with creme fraiche and meringue to finish.

Kincaid’s Fish, Chop, & Steakhouse is offering a decadent holiday menu with smaller options like oysters on the half shell served with a bloody mary cocktail sauce and mignonette, or a warm brie with a macadamia nut crust accompanied by orange-blossom honey, sliced apples, a balsamic reduction, and fruit compote. Mains include an eight-ounce American Wagyu sirloin aged for 40 days served with crispy green onion potato cakes, roasted green and cannellini beans, slivered almonds, a 10-year aged balsamic vinegar, mustard aioli, and cabernet demi-glace, or a bone-in beef short rib Surf n’ Turf special that’s been braised in apple cider, accompanied by garlic-roasted jumbo prawns, a celery root and parsnip puree, a jicama and pickled apple coleslaw, and micro greens. Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Call for hours and the full holiday menu.