Where to eat, drink, and celebrate Patrick Swayze this St. Patrick's Day weekend

This St. Patrick’s Day weekend there's a lineup of events at local taprooms, pubs, and restaurants that offer something for everyone, whether you’re into green beer or not, Irish for the day or all year long. Here's are a few of the best.

Hewing Hotel

Party at the Hewing Hotel’s rooftop bar with Able Seedhouse + Brewery on March 17, when drink specials include Able beer buckets and a green “Jewel of the Isle” St. Patrick’s Day cocktail made with gin and dill aquavit (sounds tastier than green-dyed beer). No cover, but day passes for the sauna and pool are available for $35 at the hotel’s front desk. 300 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 651-468-0400; hewinghotel.com

Finnegans Brew Co.

The beer company notable for donating 100% of its profits to charities fighting hunger is combining St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with their downtown taproom’s first anniversary bash. From March 15-17, they'll have live music, Irish fare, and the release of three new beers: Jacqued Up Double IPA, George Lager, and Firsties Imperial Irish Ale. 817 Fifth Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-454-0615; finnegans.org

Bauhaus Brew Labs

In lieu of Irish kitsch and green beer, Bauhaus Brew Labs will be celebrating all things Patrick Swayze at its annual St. Patrick Swayze’s Day. On March 16, expect Swayze films on the big screen (fingers crossed for Road House), eats from Gerhard’s Brats, and commemorative St. Patrick Swayze tees from Alchemist Printing. No cover. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911; bauhausbrewlabs.com

Kieran’s Irish Pub

The quintessential Irish pub is celebrating its 25th St. Patrick’s Day in a heated tent with tunes by DJ Ben Quam, bagpipers, complimentary cake and apps, a free pint glass -- and of course, plenty of Guinness and whiskey -- on March 15. 85 Sixth Street N., Minneapolis; 612-339-4499; kierans.com

Brit’s Pub

Early risers will appreciate the March 16 celebration at Brit’s, which starts at 7:30 a.m. with a screening of Six Nations rugby (including the Wales v. Ireland match at 9:45 a.m.). Bagpipers, football, and live music are also on the docket. Breakfast served until 11 a.m. No cover. 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908; britspub.com

The Dubliner Pub & Cafe

The Dubliner’s three-day tent celebration runs from March 15-17 and features live music and Irish-inspired food such as “the Dubliner’s own shameless Leprechaun Balls.” Tickets for the Ike Reilly show on Friday are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, no cover for music acts on Saturday and Sunday. 2162 University Ave., St. Paul; 651-646-5551; thedublinerpub.com

Keg and Case

For family-friendly fun, head over to Keg and Case’s tent party on March 16-17. Held in partnership with Morrissey’s Irish Pub, the celebration includes Irish music, dancers, and kids’ activities. Of course, there’s Guinness and Irish whiskey for adults, plus Morrissey’s signature fish & chips and other Irish food. Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids under 13. 928 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; kegandcase.com

The Harriet Brasserie

In the mood for a saintly splurge? On March 17, The Harriet Brasserie is hosting "The Wildest St. Patrick's Dinner Ever," a family-style dinner of Irish cuisine in collaboration with The Gentleman Forager, Forest to Fork, and Lakes and Legends Brewing Company. Tickets are $70 and include five courses with beer pairings. 2724 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-354-2197; lakeharrietbrasserie.com

As for all those Finns and Finns-for-the-day: Want to celebrate St. Urho’s Day?

For the benefit of those not lucky enough to have a Finnish-American grandma, St. Urho is a tongue-in-cheek saint whose fictional legend originated in the 1950s and alleges that the holy man chased the grasshoppers out of Finland to save the grape crop. (Seriously. We couldn't make this stuff up.)

Anderson Mosier Realty is hosting a celebration at Tattersall Distilling on March 16 from 3 to 5 p.m. Show up in purple or green and the first drink is on them. 1620 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-584-4152; andersonmosier.com