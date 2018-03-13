Where to eat corned beef, drink Irish beer, etc. this St. Patrick’s Day

Yes, we’ve rotated enough around the sun to once again mark St. Patrick’s Day. A day when, some say, we’re all Irish. Whether your Irish heritage is lifelong or one-day, the Twin Cities are rife with parties and to-dos to honor all things Ireland. Go easy on the green beer, people.

12welve Eyes Brewing

Located right on St. Paul’s parade route, 12welve Eyes is perfectly situated to make the most of the St. Patrick’s Day festivities. One dollar from each full beer pour will be donated to St. Patrick’s Association, and Mojo Monkey Donuts will be on hand with a pop-up doughnut shop. We have no doubt they’ll probably serve their Bailey’s Irish Cream-filled Bismarcks and shamrock-shaped sweets. 141 E. 4th St., Ste. LL2, St. Paul; 651-493-8106, 12welveeyes.com

Finnegans House

Grand opening on St. Patrick’s Day? Bold move. But when your bar’s name is Finnegans, it makes a lot of sense. Besides, even though this is a taproom grand opening, this ain’t Finnegans’ first rodeo. They’ve been brewing beer for 17 years, and, now, they have a brewery-slash-taproom to call their own. They’ve also got a 501c3 all about alleviating hunger in communities where their products are sold, and their business model is such that 100 percent of profits go to charity. (We’d make a joke here about encouraging you to drink up because it’s for a good cause, but that would be irresponsible.) So, get to Finnegans early on March 17. The first ceremonial pint pours are at 9:15 a.m. 817 Fifth Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-454-0615, finnegans.org

Tin Whiskers Brewing Co.

Back in downtown St. Paul, Tin Whiskers is tapping two special beers for their St. Paddy’s Day celebration: Irish Cream Stout and Irish Coffee Tiny Circuit Nitro. The stout promises the flavors of Irish cream: almond, chocolate, coffee, and vanilla (basically, everything good in this world), while the Irish Coffee Tiny Circuit is a variation on their classic coffee stout with an infusion of Irish whiskey-soaked oak and served on nitro. Your beer-sipping will be accompanied by live Celtic-style music throughout the day. 125 9th St. E., Unit 127, St. Paul; 651-330-4734, twbrewing.com

The Dubliner

The Dubliner doesn’t need to do anything differently to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. They’ve got the whole Irish bar thing totally on lock. Head here early enough for the holiday to feast on a full Irish breakfast, black pudding and all. Around 3 p.m., they switch to their evening menu, which includes such favorites as Irish braised beef stew, fish and chips, and shepherd’s pie. Top things off with a finger or two of Irish whiskey, then sit back and enjoy the live music, a staple of any Dubliner visit. 2162 University Ave., St. Paul; 651-646-5551, thedublinerpub.com

Cedar + Stone, Urban Table

Located in the Marriott in the Mall of America, Cedar + Stone, Urban Table is offering its guests a dish perfectly befitting the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. Cedar + Stone’s slow braised corned beef is served with Dijon dill cream, steamed, buttered young potatoes, crisp leeks, braised cabbage, and charred young carrots. Beer pairings are also available to accompany this tasty special. 2141 Lindau Ln., Bloomington; 612-615-0124

Waldmann

Better known as an 1860s German-style saloon, Waldmann will go Irish on March 17 with food specials and live music. Sample some corned Limousin beef brisket from Peterson Crafts Meats as well as the one-day-only bangers and mash with brown gravy and fried onions. How will these dishes pair with their German-style beers? Well... probably great, let’s be real. Music by the Bellows Brothers goes from 8 p.m.-10 p.m., and in Waldmann’s intimate space, it promises to be lively. 445 Smith Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-1857, waldmannbrewery.com