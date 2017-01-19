Where to eat and drink before and after the Women’s March Minnesota
Fighting for justice is hunger- and thirst-making work.
So where do you go before or after fighting the good fight this Saturday at the Women’s March Minnesota, in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington?
The gathering begins between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at St. Paul College and will end at the State Capitol at noon. Here are a few official (and unofficial) places to fortify you.
Wear your pussy hat for a free drink
Do you have a knitted pussy hat? Well then you are winning in more ways then one. Wear it to Pizza Nea on the night of the march and they’ll give you a gratis glass of beer or wine with the purchase of your pizza.
Pizza Nea
306 E Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
612-331-9298
pizzanea.com
Eat pussy cakes at the Dubliner Pub
The Dubliner Pub is offering specials on “Pussy Cakes,” “Small Hands and Cheese Omelets” and “Momma's Milk Mimosas.” There will also be a $12.95 buffet with eggs, pussy cakes, hash browns, small hands sausages and patties, and fruit and coffee.
Can somebody please go and tell us what the hell pussy cakes are?
162 University Ave W., St. Paul
651-646-5551
thedublinerpub.com
Free breakfast pizza before the march
Pizza Luce St. Paul is giving out complementary slices of “Breggfast” pizza (traditional crust topped with hash browns, bacon, breakfast sausage, bell peppers, red onion, cheddar, pepperjack cheese, scrambled free range eggs and spicy Sriracha ketchup). They will also have vegetarian and vegan versions available. The regular brunch menu will also be available for purchase.
1183 Selby Ave., St. Paul
651-288-0186
pizzaluce.com/locations/st-paul
Other spots near the route to consider:
The Strip Club Meat and Fish for early brunch
Get great brunch and a full bar at the Strip Club starting at 9 a.m., just in time for a little pick-me-up before the rally. Consider steak and eggs, shrimp and grits, or even a kimchee steamed bun Benedict.
378 Maria Ave., St. Paul
651-793-6247
domeats.com
Afro Deli St. Paul for lunch on the go
If you’re hungry and on the move, Afro Deli isn’t too far off the route, and is a great place for a big old grab-and-go African-style burrito wrapped in chapati bread, or a falafel sandwich tucked into a pita.
5 West 7th Pl., St. Paul
651-888-2168
afrodeli.com
Mickey’s Dining Car for real-deal diner dining
For an old fashioned Food For The People experience, there’s hardly any better spot than Mickey’s Diner, the time-capsule greasy spoon still going strong 24-7 on West 7th Street. Hand-dipped milkshakes delivered with the can, insult-hurling waitresses, oily hashbrowns pressed onto the decades-old griddle -- it’s all there.
36 7th St., St. Paul
651-222-5633
mickeysdiningcar.com
