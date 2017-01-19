Where to eat and drink before and after the Women’s March Minnesota

So where do you go before or after fighting the good fight this Saturday at the Women’s March Minnesota, in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington?

The gathering begins between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at St. Paul College and will end at the State Capitol at noon. Here are a few official (and unofficial) places to fortify you.

Wear your pussy hat for a free drink

Do you have a knitted pussy hat? Well then you are winning in more ways then one. Wear it to Pizza Nea on the night of the march and they’ll give you a gratis glass of beer or wine with the purchase of your pizza.

Pizza Nea

306 E Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

612-331-9298

pizzanea.com

Eat pussy cakes at the Dubliner Pub

The Dubliner Pub is offering specials on “Pussy Cakes,” “Small Hands and Cheese Omelets” and “Momma's Milk Mimosas.” There will also be a $12.95 buffet with eggs, pussy cakes, hash browns, small hands sausages and patties, and fruit and coffee.

Can somebody please go and tell us what the hell pussy cakes are?

162 University Ave W., St. Paul

651-646-5551

thedublinerpub.com

Free breakfast pizza before the march

Pizza Luce St. Paul is giving out complementary slices of “Breggfast” pizza (traditional crust topped with hash browns, bacon, breakfast sausage, bell peppers, red onion, cheddar, pepperjack cheese, scrambled free range eggs and spicy Sriracha ketchup). They will also have vegetarian and vegan versions available. The regular brunch menu will also be available for purchase.

1183 Selby Ave., St. Paul

651-288-0186

pizzaluce.com/locations/st-paul

Other spots near the route to consider:

The Strip Club Meat and Fish for early brunch

Get great brunch and a full bar at the Strip Club starting at 9 a.m., just in time for a little pick-me-up before the rally. Consider steak and eggs, shrimp and grits, or even a kimchee steamed bun Benedict.

378 Maria Ave., St. Paul

651-793-6247

domeats.com

Afro Deli St. Paul for lunch on the go

If you’re hungry and on the move, Afro Deli isn’t too far off the route, and is a great place for a big old grab-and-go African-style burrito wrapped in chapati bread, or a falafel sandwich tucked into a pita.

5 West 7th Pl., St. Paul

651-888-2168

afrodeli.com

Mickey’s Dining Car for real-deal diner dining

For an old fashioned Food For The People experience, there’s hardly any better spot than Mickey’s Diner, the time-capsule greasy spoon still going strong 24-7 on West 7th Street. Hand-dipped milkshakes delivered with the can, insult-hurling waitresses, oily hashbrowns pressed onto the decades-old griddle -- it’s all there.

36 7th St., St. Paul

651-222-5633

mickeysdiningcar.com