Where to dine in the Twin Cities this Libra season, based on your sign

As of this morning, it’s officially Libra Season until October 22 and, while known for their peaceful, balanced ways, the sign of the scales isn’t exactly renowned for their decisiveness. As much as the heavenly bodies could be ruining your dinner game, we’re fighting fire with fire – or air, water, and earth, depending.

Using the stars as our guide, we’ve determined which Twin Cities restaurant you should visit based on your zodiac sign:

Libras should take all their friends to Graze – where options seem endless – to minimize their stress that everyone might not end up happy Sarah Brumble

Libra: Happy birthday Libras! It’s your season, baby! This month brings peak-Libraness to the forefront, so why not lean into it? Celebrate your birthday at Graze Provisions + Libations in North Loop! The hot new dining hall in Minneapolis is the perfect place to be as extra and bougie as you know you want to be. Multiple vendors cover you from breakfast through late-night, drinks flow all around, games and other entertainment pack the second floor, plus both indoor and outdoor spaces with a sick view of the Minneapolis skyline. While it may seem counterintuitive to send you to a place with a lot of choices, think of it this way: you won’t have to stress over picking one restaurant for your birthday dinner; all your friends can eat and drink whatever they want and then you can steal from all their orders without having to pick just one thing!

This play of dark and light fit for spilling tea is all yours, Scorpio Instagram / WA Frost

Scorpio: With Scorpio season on the horizon, now’s a great time for you to conserve your energy and enjoy the fall colors by heading over to W.A. Frost & Company. The stars are telling me that a cheese plate is best enjoyed outdoors in the historic-Cathedral Hill neighborhood of Saint Paul. But, if it starts to get chilly (or too cheery for a scorpio,) go be all mysterious and stuff inside their cozy dining hall and basement lounge, where you can enjoy all the secrets you’re about to be told.

Sagittarius: Libra seasons enhances the Sagittarius’s known ability to bring people together over something joyful. And what’s more joyful than some grilled cheese in the cool autumn breeze? Named by TIME magazine as one of the 100 most important places in the world, All Square serves up grilled cheeses (stuffed with things like jerk chicken or apple-pecan) while investing in the success of formerly-incarcerated individuals. Plus, with a little outdoor seating and even some vegan options, a Sag has no choice but to stan.

Capricorn: This time of harmony and cultivating relationships is a great opportunity for you to tap into your knack for networking. So call up your connections and head over to Common Roots Cafe in Minneapolis. Take your morning coffee meeting and catch up on your work while enjoying their excellent breakfast burrito or shakshuka, then harness your notorious sense of discipline, Cap, by never leaving and continuing your business over even more coffee, happy hour drinks, and noshes.

Aquarius: As a Libra’s fellow air sign, you’re going to be feeling lighter and less weighed down this season. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy a meal as bright and positive as you are! At Number 12 Cider, you can appreciate the joys of apple season over a flight of cider (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) paired with the incredible wood-fired pizza from the permanently-posted food truck Little Tomato, who offers gluten-free pizzas too! Bring your flannel and a box of puzzles or whatever quirky shit you’re into right now and have a ball.

Pisces: The stars say that Libra season can be a little chaotic for Pisces. You’re going to have a lot of thoughts and feelings clogging up your mind these next few weeks so it’s best to eat a meal that will make you feel rejuvenated and reset. How about a steaming hot bowl of pho? The people at Pho 79 know how to bring you a lot of joy in a bowl. Rich, slightly sweet broths can (and should) be made spicy and come in beef, chicken, and seafood options. It’s the perfect meal to bring yourself some relaxation and calm.

Aries: For you, this will be yet another season of romance! Take all your Tinder dates to Broders’ Pasta Bar for their date night special: Sunday through Thursday, late in the evening, you can get marinated olives, a bread basket, salad, half a bottle of wine, and two select pastas for $45. With such a steal in such a romantic atmosphere, you might just have to finally answer all those DMs. If any of your dozen dates go well, signal you’re ready for marriage and order some tiramisu!

What's more grounded than some of the best tacos in town? Emily Cassel

Taurus: Since you will remain grounded this season, everyone around you will desperately need your advice. Be thoughtful with your resources and invite people to Maya Cuisine in Minneapolis. With a fast-casual service of affordable and delicious food made primarily from scratch inside the gorgeous eatery, you can impart your wisdom on all your friends, family, and co-workers without spreading yourself too thin.

Gemini: Libra season is going to bring out your sociable party side! As everyone fills up your calendar with plans, make time to pregame a weekend of gatherings and parties with a meal that will keep your energy up (and your blood-alcohol levels down.) Nightingale in Minneapolis is the perfect location to kick it all off. Known for its killer happy hour and quality eats, you can fill up on delicious bites – like bruschettas and small plates – that just demand you make a toast to the weekend!

Sharing time-tested delicious food early in the day is a great way of demonstrating your love, Cancer. Instagram / Colossal Cafe

Cancer: You’ll find yourself particularly drawn to loved ones this season and what better way to spread comfort and connection than eating a meal together? Brunch at one of Colossal Cafe’s two St. Paul locations is an absolute must. Colossal’s no hidden secret, often listed as a favorite breakfast/brunch spot in the Cities. Nonetheless, every bite of their scratch-made biscuits or special house “flappers” will remind your loved ones you care enough about them to feed them good food.

Leo: The universe has been encouraging you to listen to others and allow for compromise. So this season, take someone you care about to Midtown Global Market and let them choose what you will eat and drink. With more than a dozen options to pick from, your need to take control may be challenged. But remember that literally everything at Midtown is delicious and that isn’t about you! This is an opportunity to learn about someone else’s tastes.

Intellectual stimulation + comfort food = Geek Love Cafe Abeer Syedah

Virgo: With your season drawing to a close, you may feel a shift in your sense of security and self. Intellectual stimulation and some comfort food may be exactly what you need to remember that you’re the shit. The stars are sending you to the moon; we’re sending you to Moon Palace. The bookstore in Minneapolis is home to Geek Love Cafe, an eatery serving up everything from breakfast to (in my opinion) the best pizza in the Twin Cities. Swing by in the morning for coffee and a breakfast sandwich on the patio or enjoy an evening slice of pizza with a good book. Bask in that feeling of contentment.