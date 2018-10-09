When it comes to the best 'foodie cities' in America, Minneapolis is... 34th?

So this week, when survey and stats generator WalletHub—which has made nationwide data maps about everything from stress levels to oral hygiene (and will also generate your credit score, thank you)—released its 2018 "Best Foodie Cities in America" list, it seemed a given Minneapolis would be on there.

Now accustomed to blind praise from national news organizations, we scrolled down the list, watching for "Minneapolis, MN" in the top 10.

Or, the top 20.

The top... 30?

Ah, yes, there we are. Way down there at [squints] ... 34? Is that right? A full 10 spots below Milwaukee?

Maybe it's a matter of semantics. WalletHub lists Minneapolis and St. Paul separately, and the capital city fares even worse, coming in at No. 66. But those other outlets heaping accolades upon the metro tended, for better or worse, to use Minneapolis as a proxy for the broader Twin Cities region.

(Zagat references Tim McKee's St. Paul-based Market House Collaborative, for example; Travel + Leisure also combined the two in naming them one of America's favorite cities for food.)

Or maybe it's the methodology, which factors in affordability and freshness but also Yelp rankings.

Or maybe we really aren't the "foodie city" we think we are. Maybe we can't match up against Denver, or Cincinnati. Or Fort Lauderdale. Or... Tampa.

You can view WalletHub's map in all of its speckled, interactive glory below before picking up the "we're the greatest," "actually X is the greatest" arguments in the comments.