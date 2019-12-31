What Hath Chef Wrought: A look back at 2019's year in food

You’ll notice some of these themes aren’t so different from last year. Life here in Minnesota changes in degrees and seasons. We drift, like snow, planning for spring and its eternal promise—from patios and new restaurants to farmers markets and bountiful produce. Still, let’s raise a glass to all that’s happened, and more that’s yet to come.

Deep Thinking About Food and Its Consequences

We all know there’s no such thing as ethical consumption under capitalism, but 2019 reminded us there’s still value in trying. All Square, with its mission to employ formerly incarcerated individuals, made Time’s list of the 100 most important places in the world. Just/us closed shop in solidarity with fellow tenants who couldn’t manage an astronomical rent hike, only to find a more, erm, just setting to reopen this month. Uptown’s Provision is creating an entirely new model for accessible and equitable dining, and an ever growing roster of restaurants are providing benefits for their staff (often via a service charge on customers’ tabs).

See ya, Famous Dave's. Renee Jones Schneider

Speculating on Uptown’s Deadness

You may have noticed that asking readers if Uptown is dead constitutes its own trend around here. We understand if you think we’re messing with you, but we’re asking ourselves this question, too. Consider, for a moment, 2019’s casualties, all but one of which occurred in the back half of the year: Uptown Pizza (which might reopen), Famous Dave’s, New Bohemia, It’s Greek to Me, Libertine, Hasty Tasty, Piggy Bank, and Mercado.

What Is Dead May Never Die

Never has it felt more like defeat wasn’t an option for owners. After calling it “quits,” restaurants have found ways to rise again in new and surprising forms after admitting their initial idea (or timing) wasn’t quite right. Luckily, the Twin Cities has become a place with nooks and crannies where such reinvention is possible. Famous Dave’s found a smaller footprint in the same neighborhood to expand their delivery market; golden boy Justin Sutherland breathed new life into Ox Cart’s severed rooftop space as an arcade playplace; Revolution came back as locally relevant Potluck; Sporty’s Pub & Grill changed its name and ownership (but little else) to become Como Tap; the masterminds behind Funky Grits discovered a new environment and formula in a community cafe; and Fish Bowl Poke quietly shifted into Graze food hall without changing its wares at all.

The Abundance Board at Kieran's Kitchen lets the fortes of each of the Food Hall's purveyors shine. Lucy Hawthorne

Food Halls Are Here to Stay

The food hall boom continued, and our Magic Eight Ball predicts this will remain the case thanks to an (actual) climate that shits on food trucks and a (fiscal, real estate) climate that makes investing capital in untested chefs a dicey proposition. Rosedale’s Revolution Hall only refined the concept as Graze Provisions + Libations made the first of the North Loop’s big splashes. Late in the year, the North Loop Galley would seize Graze’s energy to elevate the possibilities of food-hall dining in a smaller setting. Over in Northeast, Kieran’s Kitchen took the theme in a different direction, where it acts like an Ingredient Hall; artisans from the Food Building form a restaurant and bar out of the goods made in their roamable workspaces. We’re also still waiting for Malcolm Yards Market near Surly.

Culinary Edging

Good things take time. We get it. The hype for big projects like the aforementioned Malcolm Yards continues to build... like it’s done since 2017. Similarly, downtown’s Dayton’s Project (including its own avocado toast-fueled food hall) enters year three of construction, boasting two windows full of snowbears to show for itself. At least Ann Kim’s fresh tortilla joint has a name now? Sooki & Mimi is expected to arrive in “spring 2020.” Meanwhile, south Minneapolis pizza don GoodTimes reassured onlookers as recently as late November that slow and steady progress was (still) being made after bricks were repeatedly thrown through its windows this spring.

Like moths to a boozy flame, we gathered round Dampfwerk's spirits at their new cocktail lounge Jerard Fagerberg

It’s the Rococo Era of Drinking

Alcohol is going more niche than ever, which is great for the tongue and hard on the liver. Betty Danger’s has started dressing for Christmas a quarter of the year, and Lawless serves some of the best cocktails in town while also being a sincere (rotating) theme bar. Local distilleries continue to boom (possibly to their detriment) as gems like Dampfwerk and Stilheart expanded into tasting rooms, and Tattersall added the Clover Club and canned cocktails for liquor stores. Meanwhile, the beer scene hasn’t yet found that dreaded taproom bubble, and breweries continue to open at a rapid clip. Some, like One Fermentary & Taproom, will try to break the mold, while others stake claims in uncharted lands (cough: Forgotten Star in Fridley, Eden Prairie’s Fat Pants). And never forget: This was the year of local hard seltzer.

Hand pulled noodles in Chongqing spicy soup from Magic Noodle. Sarah Brumble

St. Paul Is a Workhorse

Minneapolis’ sleepy sister to the east isn’t going to be happy about this, but we know they’ve got something special going on. From Minneapolis food trucks and mainstays migrating eastward, to new and inventive spots like Magic Noodle, Treats Cereal Bar & Boba, Due Focacceria, Hope Breakfast Bar, Bap and Chicken, and Estelle, there’s increasing urgency for Minneapolitans to realize that across 280 awaits a promised land of flavor.

South Minneapolis’ Booze Boom

Thanks to the promise of that November 2018 ballot measure, actual! booze! has come to neighborhoods beyond a handful of acres in downtown Minneapolis... and boy are bartenders dusting off their shakers. Neighborhood favorites like Terzo, Bull’s Horn, Saint Genevieve, and Pizzeria Lola (to name only a few) immediately secured a license and got to work, pleasing patrons with everything from Aperol to Old Overholt. Not a soul was heard complaining, especially during patio season.

Hamachi at Vann. Stacy Brooks

’Burb Your Enthusiasm

The Twin Cities—here meaning Minneapolis and St. Paul proper—can’t rely on diners from the ’burbs making pilgrimages into the “scary” Cities like they once could. Quality establishments of their own have blossomed in the past year, making dealing with parking shortages and our concrete snobbery less appealing than ever. Now we’re heading their way thanks to Robbinsdale’s reborn Pig Ate My Pizza, Roseville’s Baldamar, Spring Park’s Vann, the mafioso glory of Shakopee’s Little Chicago Chophouse, and Cannon Falls’ nationally recognized Falls Landing.