We're getting another pour-it-yourself taproom, in case you're into that kinda thing
Don't want anyone else's filthy mitts coming near your beer?
Well, you have an ever-growing number of pour-your-own taprooms to choose from. Union 32 Craft House brought 32 self-serve taps to Eagan in July, and in November, Farm + Vine introduced the same... convenience? I guess? to Minnetonka, with a DIY drinking system of its own.
Soon, Minneapolis is joining the bartender-free fray. The First Draft Taproom and Kitchen will land in the North Loop in 2018, according to a Tuesday press release.
First Draft uses the same iPourIt system Farm + Vine does in Minnetonka, which works thusly: Thirsty folks get a card that tracks how much booze they're pouring, which means you can sample as little as an ounce or go all-out on a full pint.
“It’s a great way for people to sample some of the many different beers, wines, or ciders we have without committing to a whole glass,” says Andrew Valen, "a local owner responsible for bringing the concept to the North Loop," according to the release. (It appears there's already a First Draft in Denver making use of the technology.)
Now, this is where we'll offer you an extremely valuable tip: Have you like, been to a bar before? Most bartenders are happy to let you sample a sip of a few different beers before you commit. They uh, probably won't even charge you for that test taste. I know!
But of course, First Draft will have 54 rotating taps, which is an awful lot of choices for curious drinkers who want to try a little bit of everything. It'll be the biggest pour-it-yourself operation in Minnesota, according to the release.
The taproom is planned for 324 Sixth Ave. N. (part of the Variant building) and should open sometime this spring.
Comments
Coming Up
More from Food & Drink
Sponsor Content