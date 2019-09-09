That's why, months ago, I sent a sweatily desperate and unsolicited email to his people, asking whether the Twin Cities will ever be blessed with a Chicken Guy!, his titular fast-casual chicken tender chain.

Crickets.

But, on Monday, triumphant Flavortown trumpets! The nation's fifth Chicken Guy! will open inside Bloomington's Mall of America in early 2020, according to a press release.

That means fresh "hand-pounded" tendies -- isolated or in sandwiches and salads -- plus 22 (!) signature sauces -- Special Sauce, Donkey Sauce, Cumin Lime Mojo, Wasabi Honey, and oh-so-many more. Sides include fries, "Mac Daddy Mac 'n' Cheese," slaw, fried pickles, and ice cream treats for dessert. And ya know what? Everything looks tasty as hell:

As a cherry on top, there's also this absolutely legendary logo featuring Guy as a cartoon chicken. King.

Let's hear from the man himself, per the press release.

"'Go Big or Go Home' has always been my motto and when it comes to bringin’ Chicken Guy! to Mall of America, I think it’s spot on,” the always on-brand Food Network star says. "The people of Minnesota know great food and I’ve been able to try a lot of it while visiting on DDD. But now, I’m stoked to add a lit bit of my own flavor with my real deal chicken tenders and sauces."

Bawk yeah, Guy!

MOA is already prepping the Chicken Guy! space:

We’re headed to Flavortown! @GuyFieri’s all-new fast-casual restaurant @chickenguy will be hatching soon on Level 3, North. Prepare to embrace the flavor with 22 signature sauces + delicious house-made chicken tenders. pic.twitter.com/AZEXKJWNe7 — Mall of America (@mallofamerica) September 9, 2019

Fieri and Planet Hollywood founder Robert Earl opened the flagship Chicken Guy! at Orlando, Florida's Walt Disney World Resort in 2018. The biz partners recently announced a nationwide expansion.