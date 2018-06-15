We know what your dad wants for Father's Day: Free beer

Grab your dad and take advantage of some of the drink deals and specials honoring dads this weekend.



Masu Sushi & Robata

Visit Masu Sushi on Sunday and treat dear old dad to some noodles or uramaki rolls, and he’ll receive one free beer or house sake to sip while you slurp up all the noodle-y goodness. Who knows what kinds of family lore might spill out once Pops has a little sake in him? multiple locations, masusushiandrobata.com

Can Can Wonderland

Can Can knows how to treat dads: a daylong celebration with a comedian telling dad jokes and free beer. All dads who go to Can Can on Sunday will receive one free pint of BlackStack Brewing’s Ratify, which should pair nicely with some mini golf and vintage pinball machines. 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 004, St. Paul; 651-925-2261, cancanwonderland.com

FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar

“Dad Eats Free!” What better phrase exists? Maybe this: Treat your dad to a nice meal by getting yourself a nice meal. When you order one entree, you get another of equal or lesser value free. Choose from pan-fried walleye, bison burgers, smoked beet salad, and much more. 31 S. Seventh St., Minneapolis; 612-216-3473, firelakerestaurant.com

Mojo Monkey Donuts

Never one to miss a holiday, Mojo Monkey has concocted a donut especially for Father’s Day. What dad wouldn’t want a Root Beer Float Bismarck that’s filled with root beer cream and topped with vanilla bean buttercream, a cherry, and root beer drizzle? The Bismarck also has a little straw poked into it. (But if your dad is anything like mine, be prepared for him to talk about how plastic straws aren’t great for the environment.) 1169 7th St. W., St. Paul; 651-224-0142, mojomonkey.biz

Pizza Lucé

Hang out at a Pizza Lucé location on Sunday, and dads can order one free Surly beer thanks to their "Pints for Pops" event. Pair that beer with one of Lucé’s many specialty pizzas—anything from the meat-loaded Bear to the Fresh Veggie with optional vegan cheese—and your pops should be pleased. multiple locations, pizzaluce.com

Jax Cafe

We knew Jax wouldn’t leave dads hanging. They’ve got special brunch and dinner menus, which means you can really spoil your father with some primo foods. The brunch is $43.95 per adult and $17.95 per kid, and the spread is mouth-watering: carved prime rib, made-to-order omelettes, carved kielbasa, panzanella, deviled eggs, and so much more. The dinner features a Father’s Day special of prime rib au jus served with a baked potato. There’s even a King (Dad) Cut. 1928 University Ave., Minneapolis; 612-789-7297, jaxcafe.com