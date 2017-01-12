Wayzata is getting a Rustica, plus 5 more new and coming soon restaurants

The Wayzata location will also feature a cookies and creamery outpost, so this is obviously gonna be the hotspot for those post-soccer treats. We’ve spotted birthday cake cookies, house-made Pop Tarts, even Lucky Charms-flavored soft serve. Get in line.

Opens in late spring

Promenade of Wayzata at 250 Superior Boulevard

Rusticabakery.com

Another St. Paul project from Madison Hospitality

The group that brings you the backsliding Ox Cart Ale House, Fitzgerald’s (nee Salt Cellar), and Handsome Hog is working on a new concept in the Historic Lowry Building on downtown’s St. Peter Street.

The very talented Donald Gonzales, formerly of Forepaugh’s, has been hired as chef, so we’re excited to see what he’ll do, based on his prowess with world cuisines and reaching into his own Puerto Rican cooking experience.

Name TBD

Projected opening date late spring/ early summer

350 St. Peter St., St. Paul

A new New Bohemia

New Bohemia has also been on an opening spree with their can’t-miss Wurst+BierHaus concept.

They’re up to six locations plus a food truck, and the next spot will be near the Xcel Energy Center in the former Seven Corners Hardware building. The new location will have a Tattersall designed-cocktail menu, bocce courts and games, and even a 30-foot projection screen for watching the game, reports the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. Why even bother with stadium tickets?

Opens at the end of January, and they’re projecting more locations this year, too.

222 W Seventh St., St. Paul

Newbohemiausa.com

Can Can Wonderland opens today

In a spate of new restaurants and bars offering activities to go with your eats and drinks, Can Can Wonderland opens today. It looks pretty wild, with an 18-hole artist designed mini-golf course, art installations, cocktails designed by Bittercube (we spotted one inspired by Ambrosia salad), and lots more. We’ve seen it described as an “indoor Coney Island.” Can't wait. Watch for our first look, coming soon.

Now open

755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul

651-925-2261

Cancanwonderland.com

Update on Jun, Szechuan cooking on Washington Avenue

There are obvious signs of life at Jun, the long-awaited Szechuan restaurant going into the old Rojo space on Washington Avenue. A media preview has been scheduled for next week, and we’re looking forward to reporting back on exactly how fiery the fiery ring of fire is.

Opens soon

730 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis

Portillo’s officially opens this July

Though their Woodbury groundbreaking is today, you’re going to have to wait a while longer for hot, drippy, Chicago-style Italian beef. The first Minnesota location of the famed Chicago chain officially opens this summer.

July opening

8450 Hudson Rd., Woodbury

Portillos.com