Want to donate food to the Standing Rock protesters? Today is the day

He feeds roughly 1500 or so people three times daily as they attempt to block the Dakota Access Pipeline project at the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota.

Yazzie is a full time employee with the Sioux Chef, the Minneapolis based catering company and upcoming restaurant that aims to cook using pre-contact ingredients and techniques.

With that same persepective, Yazzie aspires to cook at the protest camp using healthy and nourishing ingredients. To do so, he is asking for food donations to take with him on his second trip to the protest.

He’s accepting donations today, Monday, November 21, at First Universalist Church in Uptown from noon to 6 p.m.

Suggested donations include wild rice, pumpkin, root vegetables, dried goods, frozen meats, snacks for kids, and more. Click here for the full list.

Yazzie returns to North Dakota on Tuesday, so he will arrive to North Dakota in time to cook for Thanksgiving.

First Universalist Church in Uptown

3400 Dupont Ave. S., Minneapolis