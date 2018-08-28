Wanna win $250,000? Minneapolis is hosting an open casting call for 'MasterChef'

Thus begins an impressively Minnesota-specific casting call from Fox's MasterChef, which is hosting open auditions in Minneapolis from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on September 8. It'll be the tenth season for the Gordon Ramsay-hosted competitive cooking show, which has traditionally awarded the winner $250,000 and their own cookbook (along with, crucially, a trophy and the title of Masterchef).

"Don’t be intimidated by the skill level you see on TV, no one walks in a MasterChef," the casting call continues. They're seeking amateur cooks with "fun personalities, a passion for cooking, and a solid foundation to build upon. Executive chefs need not apply—line cooks are OK!"

Interested? A pre-registration form is available here, where they'll ask you for your basic info along with stuff like your relationship status and number of kids. You will need to provide a head shot. You can find the actual, printable application here, along with additional information about entering.

Fine print: You have to be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen or legal resident to compete.

It's also unclear if hotdish and bars will in fact be enough to win the judges over in the end... though in selecting your style of cooking, the application does have a "comfort food" option. How are your Jucy Lucy-grilling skills?

MasterChef Season 10 Auditions

September 8, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Hilton Minneapolis

1001 Marquette Ave., Minneapolis