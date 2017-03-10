Craigslist: Has got the deal for you.

The former Harriet Brewing space has appeared on the Minneapolis Craigslist site, where the building landlord is appealing to an entrepreneur (or entrepeneurs) who might put it to good use. The 6,000 square foot building will lease for $13 or $14 per square foot, though that might drop down to $12 -- or rise to $19 -- per foot if multiple tenants wind up splitting the space.

With its spacious interior and high ceilings, the place is obviously still ready to become some new set of budding brewers' first taproom, or a second location for a team looking to expand. But it could also be converted to any number of other things, as indicated by the search terms attached to the bottom of the ad: "taproom restaurant bar theatre studio office store garage workshop climbing gym play fun."

If your dreams of buying the Parkway Theater in south Minneapolis fall through, this might be your next best shot.

Harriet Brewing closed in late 2016 after a six-year run in that space. At the time, the brewery's owners announced that "development plans for our property do not align" with the beermakers' continued existence there; without another place to move, they decided instead to close altogether.

Here's the full Craigslist ad [sic] for the building located at 3036 Minnehaha Avenue.

6,000 sf space on Minnehaha Ave, just off Lake Street

In area being branded as "Downtown Longfellow"

Zoned C3A

Can be divided for the right mix of tenants

Space was formerly a brewery / tap room.

We're looking for a tenant to compliment the great mix of neighborhood businesses.

Other businesses within one block: Bookstore/Cafe/Theater going in next door, Hub Bicycle Co-op, Gandhi Mahal Indian Restaurant, Hook and Ladder Theater and Lounge, Midori's Floating World Japanese Cafe, Post Office, Glass Endevors, Law Offices

Within two blocks: East Lake Library, Nuevo Rodeo, Peace Coffee Cafe, Trylon Microcinema, Target, Town Talk Diner, Radioshack, Arby's, Denny's

Off-street parking is available for additional cost.

Location is close to busses, light rail, and greenway (very close to planned greenway extension)

Spec.s

6,000 sq ft building (roughly 5,660 interior space)

20' ceilings with 17.5' - 18.5' clearance from floor to roof trusses two large garage doors in back

planned improvements: new facade, new HVAC, new roof - waiting for tenant with floor plans to inform facade/HVAC/roof design

Outdoor event space planned for two doors to the north.

$13/ sq ft annual net rent - tenant pays taxes and utilities, must carry liability insurance naming owner as co-insured

If space is split up, rent will range from aprox. $12 or $13 /sf for rear 1,000 ft to $17 to 19 /sf for front 1,000 sf.

Landlord willing to make modifications/ leasehold improvements.

