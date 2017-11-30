Wanna buy Johnny Baby's bar on University Ave. in St. Paul?

JB's has been run by the same owners for 13 years, but they're looking to retire, according to Lukas Flood, the listing agent with Orono Realty.

That means all 5,376 square feet could be yours for $750,000. Included in the purchase price: a freshly resurfaced parking lot, plus new TVs, security system, bar top, and sewer. There's outdoor patio seating along the light rail tracks, and around 1,000 square feet of unfinished interior space.

"It's a prime location," Flood notes.

Johnny Baby's is a Frogtown staple. Last year, the bar delighted Heavy Table with its neighborhood-y charms -- a friendly and bustling vibe, dancing, a rotating cast of cooks, and a meat raffle. Less charming was the metal detector at the door, but it might be necessary. A man was shot to death outside JB's in October; the (mostly glowing) customer reviews warn of "drama" and "riff raff."

JB's pulls in around $150,000 per year, the property listing states. Constructed in 1916, the building was last sold for $475,000 in 2004, according to county records.

Here's a quick photo tour of Johnny Baby's, courtesy of the listing: