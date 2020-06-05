Walz to allow indoor dining, reopen gyms, movie theaters, and even pools

But COVID-19 numbers have seemed to slow here; on Friday, hospitalizations reached their lowest levels since May 12. The state is cautiously reopening: Patios were allowed to open June 1, along with salons, barbershops, and tattoo parlors.

Days later, the Star Tribune is reporting that Walz will further loosen restrictions on bars and restaurants and other recently reopened businesses, along with gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys, and even pools.

So perhaps... summer isn't so canceled after all?

Restaurants and salons will now be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, an increase from the 25 percent permitted in the previous round of restrictions, with gyms humming along at 25 percent capacity, per Strib sources. Outdoor gatherings of up to 250 would also be allowed. He's expected to announce the updates at 2 p.m. Friday.

Health officials have warned of a second wave of the virus in the wake of the protests and group gatherings and organizing following George Floyd's murder last week.

As for when you might be sipping beer at the bar at Grumpy's again? It's looking like it could be as soon as June 10.

Elsewhere in reopening news, the Strib's Ryan Fairclocth has the scoop on U of M plans to host in-person classes by fall.