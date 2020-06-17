Vikings and Goddesses Pie Company joins Bakers Against Racism's worldwide virtual bake sale

This week, the baker with seemingly boundless energy not only debuted her baked goods at Spyhouse locations citywide, she also decided to throw Vikings and Goddesses’ name – and m.o., “Pies with a Purpose” – behind a nationwide community building effort: Bakers Against Racism. The collective has its roots in Washington, D.C., and was founded by chefs Paola Velez, Willa Pelini, and Rob Rubba. Though its ideals are clear from the name alone, they manifest in actions with the goal of ending racism, fascism, and the unjust treatment of Black people in America.

In cooperation with non-profit kitchen The Good Acre, which connects farmers with communities of food makers, Anderson will be participating in Bakers Against Racism's worldwide virtual bake sale. Rhubarb crumble pies are currently available for pre-order from the Vikings and Goddesses website for $35. The final products can be picked up at any Spyhouse location on Saturday, June 20.

"Last week The Good Acre reached out with excess inventory of rhubarb. After [George] Floyd's murder, multiple farmers markets were canceled, and small farmers were sitting on excess product," the baker told City Pages. "Since you can't really eat rhubarb like apples or veggies we're lucky they trusted us to make something tasty and find a way to get it to the right people."

Proceeds will be donated locally to Appetite for Change in north Minneapolis, whose mission entails building health, wellness, and social change starting with sustainable, community access to healthy, fresh food.

"Whether using our connections and resources or just giving straight up cash, we need to move beyond black squares and performative philanthropy on social media," says Anderson. "This was a great opportunity to do a little work and get some money to a great organization."

Pre-orders for Vikings and Goddesses' Bakers Against Racism rhubarb crisp pies will be open through Friday, June 19 at 8 a.m.