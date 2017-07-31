First, he's closing his gastropub Victory 44 in the Victory neighborhood of north Minneapolis. In a statement published by the Star Tribune, Harcey said, "We have had an incredible run in north Minneapolis and I am so proud of what we have accomplished there. We’re so grateful to the neighborhood for welcoming us and giving us almost 10 incredible years of business.”

It's sad news for a neighborhood already lean on dining options. But with burgeoning real estate stock in the area, we're keeping our eyes peeled for what might crop up there next.

Meanwhile, the North Loop is gaining a culinary powerhouse, as Harcey plans to relocate his critically acclaimed Upton 43 to the hotshot 'hood. The Linden Hills favorite for modern Nordic cuisine will move to an as yet undisclosed location, but what we do know is that the space will be smaller, according to the Star Tribune. Perhaps the move is another testament to how increasingly difficult it is to fill tables at larger fine dining institutions.

Your last chance to try Upton 43's Swedish meatballs in the Linden Hills location is August 13. As for the fate of rotisserie chicken grab-and-go Dirty Bird, it's unclear. Here's hoping the perfect picnic pitstop stays alive.

And finally, you'll recall that Harcey has his sights set on another neighborhood joint, this time in south Minneapolis at Hiawatha and 46th Street. He's planning an anchor restaurant for a five-story apartment building that will open in 2018.

The chef's got our eyes darting all over the map to see -- and taste -- what he'll do next.