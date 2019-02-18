"Vicinity Coffee closed permanently on January 26th," says manager Ryan Sarno. "The 'keep calm, we are refinishing the floors' signs were put up by the landlord, and are only accurate insofar as they describe the building in general."

This is the second quiet closure for the coffee shop in about a year; the nearby Kingfield Vicinity bowed out last winter after a three-year run on Nicollet. At the time, Sarno described closing that location as "an opportunity for Vicinity to simplify a little and focus on being the best version of ourselves. By concentrating our talents and energies on the original, Lyndale Ave. shop, I think we will be even more successful in what we strive to offer to Minneapolis: friendly and quick service, carefully roasted specialty coffee, excellent drinks, and an accessible place for the community to meet."

And they did take time to retool and refocus: The Vicinity Wine Bar opened last summer, with house-made pastries and paninis and small plates.

There is some good news for those currently under-caffeinated in South Uptown: Sarno says a peer Minneapolis coffee shop will open at 3350 Lyndale in the coming months, but that it will not be associated with Vicinity.