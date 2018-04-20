You'd be correct.

Urban Bean owner Greg Martin announced the move this morning: Urban Bean will leave its Lyndale Avenue home after Friday, making way for Misfit Coffee, a food-truck fave that'll give brick 'n' mortar a try. Farewell doughnuts from A Baker's Wife will be available all day Friday for the reasonably low price of $1.

"Martin will be handing the keys over to Marcus Parkansky of Misfit Coffee, and he is excited to see a new concept in the Lyndale space," reads a statement issued by Urban Bean.

Urban Bean's Lyndale spot took over the former Muddy Waters space in 2011; Urban Bean's Uptown location at 822 W. Lake St. will remain open. Martin, a pioneer of Twin Cities coffee-geek culture since 1995, is already eyeballing potential real estate for another Urban Bean, according to the statement.

So, what can caffeine junkies expect from Misfit?

If you've frequented its usual parking spot near Gold Medal Park or its counter inside Weisman Art Museum, you already know. For everyone else: gourmet coffee delivered via aeropress and pour-over methods, all via beans from Milwaukee's Valentine Coffee Roasters. Misfit was launched in 2015 to "to showcase the fine detail and genuine craftsmanship that goes behind brewing our coffee," according to its website (which'll have to be updated, since it sorta throws shade at brick-and-mortar concepts).

Misfit is not totally settling down; its truck will continue to roam the metro, slingin' coffee.