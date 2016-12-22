Uptown's Prairie Dogs wasn't cursed; you just can't sell $12 hot dogs to yuppies

I love hot dogs, although I don't think your average Minnesotan has the same appreciation. That being said, I have a few guesses on why this didn't work out.

People who like hot dogs don't want to drive to Uptown and deal with finding/paying for parking.

People in the neighborhood are a bunch of rich trendy fucks who would rather eat tapas or some shit.

Also, because of the trendiness of the neighborhood, expenses, rent, etc., are high, which cuts into profit.

Dogs were a little pretentious and overpriced.