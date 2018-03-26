Uptown’s Pourhouse is up and running in the old Coup d’Etat space

Well look no further: Pourhouse's third location is now serving up Pourman's Paradises and Manchester Mules at 2923 Girard Ave. S. The Pourhouse website still promises it's "coming soon," but from the looks of Facebook, the loosely Prohibition-themed party bar opened up earlier this month, and there's a grand opening with Some Shitty Cover Band and DJ Dudly D on Friday.

The sports-bar-slash-nightclub-slash-concert-venue has been snatching up big buildings like this one, which formerly housed Coup d'Etat, since landing a 12,000-square-foot space in downtown Minneapolis back in 2012. Its offshoot brought dozens of televisions to a two-tiered space in Dinkytown -- formerly the home of the Library Bar -- just this November.

Like its predecessors, Pourhouse Uptown has live music, bottle service, happy hour two-for-ones (3-6 p.m., Monday through Friday), and tons of televisions.

Unlike its predecessors, a press release promises that Pourhouse no. 3 has a walk-up food window coming soon, meaning there are loaded totchos and habanero curds in your stumbling-through-Uptown-wasted-on-a-Friday future.

On the music side, it'll also have a weekly vinyl night, so that's kind of cool.

Pourhouse Uptown

2923 Girard Ave. S., Minneapolis

612-354-3575; thepourhousempls.com/uptown