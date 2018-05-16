Just in time for rooftop and patio season, the Uptown party bar—which boasted both—has abruptly closed.

Eater Twin Cities has the scoop: After a Tuesday tip, they were able to confirm that the Minneapolis bar was indeed finished (and that staff just learned they were unemployed earlier that day).

Bar Louie Uptown (1348 Lagoon Ave.) was the first commercial tenant in the MoZaic building. When it opened, franchisee Marc Fortnoy—whose hospitality group also owns the downtown Minneapolis location of Brothers—told the Strib he'd like to open more throughout the Twin Cities. Years later, the Uptown franchise is the only Minnesota address listed on Bar Louie's website.

Bar Louie The Chain, on the other hand, appears to be doing much better; it was one of the 20 fastest-growing private restaurants in the Barclays Capital 2017 industry report, and one of only three on the list that weren't quick-service joints.