Uptown D'Amico & Sons will close

The original location of the Italian grab-and-go chain will close on December 30. The family-friendly restaurant has been in business for 20 years, but according to spokespeople, Uptownites are ordering more delivery (why go out for chicken parm when Uber will bring it to you?) than they once were.

The chain has eight other Minnesota locations, so a pasta fix isn't ever all that far away.

2210 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

612-374-1858

damicoandsons.com