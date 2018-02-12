Uptown Arby's: Scenes of mourning from its powerfully poignant candlelight vigil

Gallery Grid 1/46 Chris Juhn 2/46 Chris Juhn 3/46 Chris Juhn 4/46 Chris Juhn 5/46 Chris Juhn 6/46 Chris Juhn 7/46 Chris Juhn 8/46 Chris Juhn 9/46 Chris Juhn 10/46 Chris Juhn 11/46 Chris Juhn 12/46 Chris Juhn 13/46 Chris Juhn 14/46 Chris Juhn 15/46 Chris Juhn 16/46 Chris Juhn 17/46 Chris Juhn 18/46 Chris Juhn 19/46 Chris Juhn 20/46 Chris Juhn 21/46 Chris Juhn 22/46 Chris Juhn 23/46 Chris Juhn 24/46 Chris Juhn 25/46 Chris Juhn 26/46 Chris Juhn 27/46 Chris Juhn 28/46 Chris Juhn 29/46 Chris Juhn 30/46 Chris Juhn 31/46 Chris Juhn 32/46 Chris Juhn 33/46 Chris Juhn 34/46 Chris Juhn 35/46 Chris Juhn 36/46 Chris Juhn 37/46 Chris Juhn 38/46 Chris Juhn 39/46 Chris Juhn 40/46 Chris Juhn 41/46 Chris Juhn 42/46 Chris Juhn 43/46 Chris Juhn 44/46 Chris Juhn 45/46 Chris Juhn 46/46 Chris Juhn

The Uptown Arby's is in Horsey Sauce Heaven now. In a powerfully moving display of irony, dozens of mourners paid their respects to the Minneapolis fast-food joint on Feb. 9. Cops snapped crowd shots. A projector recreated the iconic neon sign. Attendees joined in a beefy "Danny Boy" remix. The president of Arby's wrote a letter. A city mourned. All photos by Chris Juhn.