Uptown Arby's: Scenes of mourning from its powerfully poignant candlelight vigil
The Uptown Arby's is in Horsey Sauce Heaven now. In a powerfully moving display of irony, dozens of mourners paid their respects to the Minneapolis fast-food joint on Feb. 9. Cops snapped crowd shots. A projector recreated the iconic neon sign. Attendees joined in a beefy "Danny Boy" remix. The president of Arby's wrote a letter. A city mourned. All photos by Chris Juhn.
