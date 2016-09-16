Unmapped Brewing is coming to Minnetonka and offering free beer for life

Owned by Minnetonka residents Megan and JD Park, Unmapped just yesterday secured a lease in the Glen Park neighborhood on the corner of Eden Prairie Road and Excelsior Boulevard. The 9,000-square-foot space is currently a hardware store, but it will be converted into a brewhouse with a 20-barrel system. Unmapped could produce as much as 3,000 barrels of beer per year -- putting them squarely in the small community brewery niche.

Unmapped joins breweries such as Angry Inch in Lakeville, Bald Man in Eagan, and Wayzata Brew Works, all of which have opened in the greater metro area in 2016. The next closest sudsmaker to Unmapped will be Hopkins’ LTD Brewing, which is 4 miles east.

Like Minneapolis’ Boom Island and Lakes & Legends, Unmapped will focus on Belgian-style beers such as their Topographic Wit and Quadruplication Belgian Dark Strong, though their brews will specifically aim to “celebrate adventure, nature, and quality craft beer.”

They will also feature American styles in addition to some rotating seasonals that might not fit either mold.

According to the Parks, Unmapped is eyeing a May 2017 opening. However, at the moment, they’re welcoming investors to help cover the startup costs. By visiting the brewery’s website and pledging $5,000, beer nuts can guarantee themselves the title of “Founding Owner” as well as two free beers a day for as long as the brewery is open.

Investors do not have to be accredited to chip in, though it does help to be extremely thirsty.

If the local love and endless river of beer aren’t enough to convince you to fish out that sack of money under your mattress, Unmapped has also made this extremely odd promo video featuring a taxidermied squirrel named Mr. Squeaks.

