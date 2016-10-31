University Avenue's Mai Village is closing after nearly a quarter century in business

But it is the sad, final sign of trouble. The beloved restaurant with the fabulous koi pond and bridge to wonton soup and hot and spicy shrimp has announced on its Facebook page that it will be closing November 18.

The restaurant has been experiencing financial troubles since 2012 when light rail construction began in the area. The local favorite started out 27 years ago in a smaller location on the same street, but then spent millions on its current opulent space after moving there in 2004.

Mai Village was truly a local Vietnamese restaurant like no other, and will be missed by its loyal fans.

394 University Ave. W., St. Paul

651-290-2585

