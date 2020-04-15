Union Hmong Kitchen graces May's cover of Bon Appétit

“Wow, we are on the cover of Bon Appétit magazine!” began the chef's Wednesday newsletter.

For those who’ve been limiting their food media intake over the past few years, Vang’s profile has experienced an astronomical rise, both locally and on a national level. Earlier this year, he completed a successful Kickstarter campaign to fund the launch of Vinai, his first brick-and-mortar restaurant, hosted TPT's Relish (which was picked up for a second season), and was a guest on CNN’s United Shades of America.

Though he can often be found hosting popups all over town, Conde Nast's premier food publication rolled up to Union Hmong Kitchen, Vang’s modest food truck stationed outside northeast Minneapolis’s Sociable Cider Werks taproom, to capture Vang's gorgeous plates on a brisk February day.

On the magazine’s cover, beneath a banner reading “Recipes to Transport You: Dishes we love from places we love” appears a sumptuous platter of meat dressed to the nines, labeled as Tri-tip Steak with Tiger Bite Sauce.

“We were honored to be featured in the magazine but never in a million years did we think that our food would make the cover!” gushed Vang. “This issue will feature many of our recipes and stories—hopefully these will help you all feel a little bit more connected to us and each other in this time of social distancing.”

To spice up our regrettable diet of frozen pizza and chips with dip, Vang was kind enough to include a link to his recipe for Grilled Butterflied Chicken with Lemongrass Sauce from Bon Appétit until those May issues ship, which should be “soon.”