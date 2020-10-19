"It is with great sadness that we announce our permanent closure," the Purple Onion's owners wrote on Facebook Monday. "Thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve the U of M Campus for 30 amazing years. The memories made inside these walls will live on forever."

We called for more info on the reasons for the closure, but the phone has already been disconnected and the website is down. (If you want to say hello/goodbye, the Facebook post says owner Pat Weinberg and family are now at the Carbone's Pizza in West St. Paul.) The original cafe opened in 1993 at 14th Avenue and Fourth Street SE, and if one CP staffer/U of M grad remembers correctly, was the last place on campus that let you smoke inside.

There's some great stuff on the Purple Onion from the Minnesota Daily: Back in 2006, when it made the move to the first level of an apartment building at 1301 University Ave. SE., the Daily caught up with regulars like every-day patron Frank Boucher.

“This place, you don’t have to worry about it,” Boucher said. “It’s like an old pair of boots. The older they look, the better you feel.”