We have a handful of incredible Japanese eating places, including the over-the-top sushi emporium Sushi Fix, the nourishing, elegant noodle house Tanpopo, and the new, everyman's sushi place that puts really good raw fish within reach, PinkU. To name just a few.



But do we know about Japanese tea ceremonies? Do we go to them on a Saturday night in the North Loop? Well, I know I don't. But I'm about to, and so can you.



Kaiseki Furukawa and Kado no Mise are poised to land in the old downtown Minneapoils Origami space. The former is being described as a kaiseki restaurant that "draws its philosophy from tea ceremony traditions in 16th-century Kyoto, Japan." Kaiseki is a cooking and eating tradition that involves the intricacies of season, ceremony, and balance and dates back as far as the 9th century.

If the very thought of this restaurant fills you with equal amounts of excitement and apprehension, here's some soothing news: Kado no Mise will be a simpler restaurant at the ground floor of Kaiseki Furukawa.

Which is not to say it won't be serious. This one is designed as a true, straightforward sushi restaurant, not one with caterpillar rolls and squeeze bottle zig-zag fuckery. This will be the absolute best "select choice of fresh, local, and Japanese ingredients in the true Edomae style." Think of what you imagine eating sushi is like in Tokyo.



Here are two places wearing quality as their badge of honor, quality and intricacy that Minneapolis might have never quite seen, if all goes as planned. The pair are set to open this spring, and owners have started their hiring process.



30 N. First St., Minneapolis

kadonomise.com