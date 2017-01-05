Two more Szechuan restaurants coming to Minneapolis soon

Since November, we’ve been waiting on Jun, in the old Rojo Space on Washington Avenue, billed as “authentic Szechuan.” As of a couple days ago, they were teasing Toothpick Lamb on Twitter. The tables have arrived. It’s gotta be soon.

Meanwhile, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal has reported that Chicago-based Szechuan chain Lao Sze Chuan is planning a Stadium Village opening on February 1.

Though it’s a chain, Lao Sze Chuan looks like the real deal. There are 13 locations around the country and the world, including ones in Beijing and Shanghai. With the sad demise of longtime campus institution Village Wok, East Bank denizens will probably breathe easier with the aroma of chili oil on the horizon.

A quick peek at their menu reveals the likes of cumin lamb, tea-smoked duck, dry chilli chicken, and many other dishes previously difficult to find around these parts.

Opens February 1

317 Huron Blvd., Minneapolis

tonygourmetgroup.com