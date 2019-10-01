But now, with the ALDS set to begin Friday in the Bronx against the dreaded Yankees, we turn our attention to meatier tastes. Specifically, the new, over-the-top playoff additions to Target Field's food lineup that were revealed Monday for #BombaSZN.

First up: The Grand Salami, a 2-foot-long pretzel bun cradling a veritable Italian banquet of salami, capicola (aka gabagoooooooooool!), mortadella, provolone, roasted red peppers, and arugula.

Scarfing second: The Bomba Brat, another 2-foot-long pretzel bun but this one contains a humongous Kramarczuk bratwurst that's smothered in sauerkraut and spicy mustard.

Next up: The Kepler Derfest Burger, yet another pretzel bun that contains an homage to breakout outfielder Max Kepler's German heritage -- a quarter-pound patty topped by a brat, kraut, and Swiss cheese.

And scarfing clean-up: The Twins Torta, a pressed Mexican sandwich featuring adobo chicken, refried beans, chipotle corn and peppers, cotija and pepper jack cheeses, and avocado.

New boozy offerings will include Cherry Bomba Jell-O Shots (vodka-packed Jell-O with a cherry on top), pumpkin-spiced white Russians, and caramel apple mimosas.

All of those edible/drinkable prospects will be available when the Yanks visit Minneapolis on Monday for Game 3 of the best-of-five series (obscenely expensive tickets are available on the secondary market). Prices for the new menu items were not made immediately available, but expect the Grand Salami and the Bomba Brat to hover around the $27 price point of the Boomstick hot dog, the namesake treat inspired by dong-blasting designated hitter Nelson Cruz.

Speaking of dingers, the Twins mashed more taters this season (307) than any team in MLB history. Speaking of history, click here to revisit 2019's new food items, all delineated alongside our trade Home Run, Walk, Strikeout review system.

All photos courtesy of Target Field concessionaire Delaware North