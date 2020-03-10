Twin Cities soup dispatch: 5 soups to slurp this March

Spicy Pho at Kim Anh Pastery & Deli

Kim Anh Pastery & Deli's Spicy Pho JD Hovland

My first favorite of the month also happened to be on the first of the month. I'd visited Kim Anh Pastery & Deli back in November and when I saw a diner enjoying this Spicy Pho, I knew then I'd be coming back to get it myself. Essentially it’s their house special that contains meatballs, rare flank, well done brisket, tendon, and tripe with added chilis and sauces to amp up the heat. There was a good deal of spice, but I added a bit more via sriracha and jalapeño vinegar – each of which lent a contrasting flavor in addition to warmth. I’ll definitely be going back again for this one in the future. -- Kim Anh Pastery & Deli, 8586 Edinburgh Centre Dr., Minneapolis

Reuben Soup at Adagio’s Pizza Factory

Reuben Soup from Adagio’s Pizza Factory JD Hovland

I’m a fan of dishes that remix or reimagine one type of dish into another, like this Reuben soup with Swiss cheese from Adagio’s Pizza Factory in New Brighton. Good tang and texture from the sauerkraut, creamy cheese flavored broth, salty chunks of corned beef, and rye croutons make this soup version of the familiar sandwich something to behold. -- Adagio’s Pizza Factory, 2052 Silver Lake Rd. NW, New Brighton

Cheese and Ale Soup at HopCat

Cheese and Ale Soup at HopCat JD Hovland

I’m generally not a fan of beer cheese soups, and especially if it has popcorn floating on it (I think it’s the monotone flavor and the soggy texture of the popcorn?). Color me surprised that one of my favorite soups this month was a Cheese and Ale soup from HopCat on Nicollet Avenue. It had a slightly thinner, less dip like consistency than most of its beer cheese brethren, with chunks of vegetables residing in the broth. Floating on top wasn’t popcorn but rather halved chewy soft pretzel nuggets that had been crisped on one edge. This bowl surprised me in the best way. -- HopCat, 435 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

Tomato Basil at Zelo

Zelo's Tomato Basil JD Hovland

I’m a fan of tomato basil soups— though it’s a pretty standard and familiar offering regardless of where you order it, sometimes ordering it reveals that while the soup is common and thought of as "easy," when it’s done right, it’s stellar. I think the one on offer at Zelo downtown is pretty great. Zelo’s has multiple consistencies of tomato from smooth to chunky, good olive oil, just the right seasoning and is finished with parmesan. The complimentary soft bread is great for getting every drop of this goodness that the spoon can’t. -- Zelo, 831 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

Knoephla Soup at Mary Ellen’s Bistro

Knoephla Soup at Mary Ellen’s Bistro JD Hovland

My final favorite of the month was from a brand new spot in northeast Minneapolis. Occupying the old Maeve’s Cafe space, Mary Ellen’s Bistro offers a soup which I’d driven to Fargo just to get not two weeks prior to the cafe’s debut. "Knoephla" is the name of both a dumpling as well as the soup containing them. It’s popular in parts of North Dakota with numerous versions along the path of Intestate 94, but not much farther north. (I was stationed in Grand Forks half a lifetime ago and never saw it on a menu at the time.) In my opinion, knoephla soup may be the best version of chicken dumpling soup out there, and Mary Ellen’s offers a really good one... and close to home. -- Mary Ellen’s Bistro, 300 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis

