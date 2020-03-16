Twin Cities restaurants providing free kids' meals during coronavirus school closures

It was a strong opener from Gov. Tim Walz as he announced an executive order that will close Minnesota's charter and public K-12 schools beginning Wednesday, March 18 (though schools in Minneapolis will close as of Tuesday, and kids in St. Paul simply won't return from last week's strike).

“Closing schools is never an easy decision, but we need to make sure we have plans in place to educate and feed our kids regardless of what’s to come,” he continued.

As specifics of Walz’s provisions cohere in the days ahead, including exactly how students in need will access meals regularly provided by school districts, local restaurants have stepped up to fill an anticipated hunger gap created by these school closures.



At any metro-wide location of Piada Italian Street Food (check website for addresses & phone) wrote, “Our hearts go out to the families in our communities whose lives have been disrupted by the school closures, especially those with K-12 students who depend on our school systems for lunch.” Starting ASAP, from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays through April 3, they’ll be giving a free kids pasta with sauce, cheese and a fountain drink to students affected.

Apple Valley’s Rascal’s Bar & Grill (7721 147th St W., Apple Valley, 952-431-7777) will have free bagged lunches including a choice of sandwich, apple sauce, chips and dessert between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. beginning Tuesday, March 17. Call between the above hours to arrange.

Blaine’s Umi Sushi & Hibachi (10340 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine, 763-296-8004) wrote, “While we agree with [Governor Walz’s] decision, we also understand that it may present challenges to families that we serve.” Through the shutdown they will provide any school age child in need with a free kids’ size chicken lo mein and a fountain drink. “Just ask for a manager and we will take care of you.”

Blaine’s Topper’s Pizza (10950 Club W Pkwy. NE #130, Blaine, 763-210-2227) wrote, “If you are concerned about being able to afford a lunch for your children, please stop by our location here in Blaine during lunch hours and we'll be happy to offer a small pizza at no charge, no other purchase necessary. Ask for a manager or shift-leader and they will make this happen.”

Falcon Heights’ Eggroll Queen (1579b Hamline Ave. N., Falcon Heights, 651-644-9959) has you covered. “No purchase needed, no strings attached. Each child will receive a traditional egg roll, fruit, and fried rice. It will be packaged to go, and you can call it in, or stop by to pick up your order.”

Northeast Minneapolis’s Que Viet (2211 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis, 612-781-4744) will provide free fried rice from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to any child who needs help with lunch starting this Wednesday. Owner Lauren Le told City Pages the restaurant is “taking things day by day” and despite the fickle nature of operating in general at the moment, intend to “run it until we need it, until school goes back."

Also in northeast Minneapolis, Maya Cuisine (1840 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis, 612-789-0775) announced Sunday night it wants to "help reduce some of the stress and worry some families may now be feeling." To that end, kids visiting Maya will get a free lunch of a cheese quesadilla, rice, and beans from Maya's northeast location.

Richfield’s El Tejaban Mexican Grill (6519 Nicollet Ave. S., Richfield, 612-243-9699) will be offering any kids meal for free to any children under 15 today through April 1, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Roseville's Granite City Brewery (1595, 1005 MN-36 W Space, Roseville, 651-209-3500) is making "box lunches" consisting of a turkey sandwich, chips, and apple sauce available with no other purchase necessary.

St. Louis Park's Lucky Cricket (1607 West End Blvd, St Louis Park, 952-206-6830) has offered to to feed kids under 12 for free, and will give a free bowl of wonton soup to any guest who chooses to dine in.

Per chef Jeremy Bechtold, St. Paul’s Billy’s on Grand (857 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-292-9140) will provide free lunch for children ages 14 and younger for the next two weeks, including weekends. The offer is good from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes a free meal from Billy’s kids' menu: a hot dog, chicken tenders, mini corn dogs, cheese flatbread pizza, or cheeseburger, served with a side of either fries or veggies. “No other purchases needed, just feed your kid,” Bechtold wrote.

St. Paul’s Day by Day Cafe (477 7th St. W., St. Paul, 651-227-0654) has a free hot dog with chips for kids. "It takes a village and we want to be there as much as possible.”

St. Paul’s Station 280 (2554 Como Ave. #7, St. Paul, 651-233-2165) has offered a free lunch including milk, orange juice, a turkey sandwich, fruit snacks, and an apple. Their offer begins today and each day starting at 11 a.m., running until school is back in session. “No child should go hungry, we are here for you.”

Hope Breakfast Bar (1 S. Leech St., St. Paul, 651-330-8996) in downtown St. Paul has set up a page on its website called “Give Hope.” There, visitors can either nominate a family in need of a meal or donate to ensure no one goes hungry. Hope then whips up breakfast, lunch, or dinner for entire families in need.

White Bear Lake’s Ha Long Bay (2741 Co Rd E East, White Bear Lake, 651-653-6868) is offering a free lunch between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday between now and March 27 to “every kid who receives free/reduced lunch from school… Parents/Guardians please Mention KidsMeal to your cashier/server. No proof needed- Honesty System we believe.” Available for dine-in or takeout.

White Bear Lake’s Cafe Cravings (1600 Co. Rd. E East, White Bear Lake, 651-482-7742) is offering a free sandwich and chips to kids between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2p.m.



Feeling inspired to look beyond the service industry for an organization that specializes in ensuring children have access to nutritious lunches every day? The Sheridan Story, based in Roseville, has assembled more than 330,000 meals in response to COVID-19 school closures, with a distribution range encompassing 30 school districts in Minnesota and western Wisconsin – including 30 percent of Minnesota’s children receiving free or reduced meal support at school. The nonprofit could use both volunteers to pack food and plain old donations to help guarantee their work as they navigate this "uncharted territory."





Did we miss a bar or restaurant providing meals for kids? We hope so! Let us know what we don't at [email protected]. Note: Given the rapidity of change on all fronts right now, we recommend checking with the above establishments before visiting in person.