Since there's no one solution to this problem, all we can do is bear with them while they try, in real time, to responsibly puzzle their way through this storm.

The good thing is, these are hospitality professionals—the same people who’ve always been judged by the state based on their sanitation, and are only now showing you what’s always been behind the curtain (while upping their game for the care of all). Cumulatively they’ve got lifetimes of experience specialized to take care of the public’s needs, including ordering toilet paper in bulk since before you could stand.

But in the end, City Pages won’t tell you if you should go out or stay in. To quote a very wise woman I’m lucky to know: “Only you can decide how you feel about that.”

Instead, we’re going to give you a variety of bar and restaurant options at your disposal, each of which is tailoring its service to accommodate this unique, precarious moment in time.

Before continuing, City Pages will, however, encourage you to take nine deep breaths and think beyond yourself and your wants in times that feel scary, and call ahead before visiting any of these locations, since so much is changing so quickly.

Roomy Seating for a Better Safety Bubble

No Dine-in, Pivots to Takeout + Delivery

Hyacinth will become Hyacinth at Home beginning Wednesday 3/18, open noon to 8 p.m., offering a single menu available for takeout only.

Saint Dinette and both Mucci’s locations have closed their dining rooms and will reopen Thursday, March 19 hosting takeout/delivery concepts still TBA.

Surdyk’s Catering became Surdyk’s at Home , offering home pickup or delivery of lunch, dinner, snacks, and wine.

Barrel Theory Beer Company has gone crowler-only aka the taproom equivalent of exclusively to-go.

Patisserie 46 is to-go only, while offering delivery options for everything.

Fair State Brewing Cooperative has ramping up crowler production, and switched to crowler carry-out only.

Curbside Pickup Accommodations (most of the locations in categories above provide this, but check when placing your order)

Closed for Just a Bit

Travail 3.0

Grand Café & Eastside

Café and Bar Lurcat

Campiello

The Brooklyn

Punch Pizza

Market House

Bushel & Peck

All D’Amico & Sons locations across the Twin Cities

Hi-Lo Diner

Bar Brava

Geek Love Cafe

Chanhassen Dinner Theater and Bridisi's Pub

Esker Grove

Sea Change

Reverie

Seed Cafe

Mayday Cafe

Modern Times

Pizza Nea

Did we miss something? Probably! We tried not to, though.

Help keep this accurate.