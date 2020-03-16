Twin Cities restaurants prepare for, address 'social distancing' amidst coronavirus
Minneapolis and St. Paul's restaurateurs are trying to solve a Gordian knot thanks to the coronavirus: How does one keep doors open while best caring for their customers right now?
Since there's no one solution to this problem, all we can do is bear with them while they try, in real time, to responsibly puzzle their way through this storm.
The good thing is, these are hospitality professionals—the same people who’ve always been judged by the state based on their sanitation, and are only now showing you what’s always been behind the curtain (while upping their game for the care of all). Cumulatively they’ve got lifetimes of experience specialized to take care of the public’s needs, including ordering toilet paper in bulk since before you could stand.
But in the end, City Pages won’t tell you if you should go out or stay in. To quote a very wise woman I’m lucky to know: “Only you can decide how you feel about that.”
Instead, we’re going to give you a variety of bar and restaurant options at your disposal, each of which is tailoring its service to accommodate this unique, precarious moment in time.
Before continuing, City Pages will, however, encourage you to take nine deep breaths and think beyond yourself and your wants in times that feel scary, and call ahead before visiting any of these locations, since so much is changing so quickly.
Roomy Seating for a Better Safety Bubble
- Jax Cafe is seating every other table, and offering this gem outdoors, which has been protecting customers from the coronavirus since 1950.
- Ansari’s Mediterranean Grill & Lounge has increased space between its tables.
- W.A. Frost and the Commodore have both rearranged their dining areas to allow for more literal breathing room.
- Lucky Cricket is throwing in a free cup of their wonton soup if you dine in.
- Meritage is offering takeout, has thinned its table numbers, is keeping its front door open (to prevent touching), and is throwing in some hot towels between courses (still wash your hands tho).
- Bull’s Horn has spaced out its tables and bar stools, as well as added online ordering to its bag of tricks.
- P.S. Steak is aiming for a three- to six-foot bubble between guests, and developed curbside pickup.
- Surly will limit its capacity to make fewer bouncing dots in the square.
- Burch Steak removed some bar seating and is staggering seating to every other table when possible. (They've also implemented curbside pickup for takeout orders.)
No Dine-in, Pivots to Takeout + Delivery
- Hyacinth will become Hyacinth at Home beginning Wednesday 3/18, open noon to 8 p.m., offering a single menu available for takeout only.
- Saint Dinette and both Mucci’s locations have closed their dining rooms and will reopen Thursday, March 19 hosting takeout/delivery concepts still TBA.
- Surdyk’s Catering became Surdyk’s at Home, offering home pickup or delivery of lunch, dinner, snacks, and wine.
- Barrel Theory Beer Company has gone crowler-only aka the taproom equivalent of exclusively to-go.
- Patisserie 46 is to-go only, while offering delivery options for everything.
- Fair State Brewing Cooperative has ramping up crowler production, and switched to crowler carry-out only.
Curbside Pickup Accommodations (most of the locations in categories above provide this, but check when placing your order)
- Lowry Hill Meats
- Estelle
- Rainbow Chinese
- The St. Paul Meat Shop
- Yumi Sushi (both St. Paul and Excelsior locations)
- Joan's in the Park
- All Blue Plate establishments (Freehouse, Highland Grill, Groveland Tap, Longfellow Grill, Mercury Dining Room and Rail, The Lowry, Edina Grill)
- 4Bells
- St. Paul Cheese Shop
- Birchwood Cafe
- Mojo Monkey Donuts
- The Lowbrow
Closed for Just a Bit
- Travail 3.0
- Grand Café & Eastside
- Café and Bar Lurcat
- Campiello
- The Brooklyn
- Punch Pizza
- Market House
- Bushel & Peck
- All D’Amico & Sons locations across the Twin Cities
- Hi-Lo Diner
- Bar Brava
- Geek Love Cafe
- Chanhassen Dinner Theater and Bridisi's Pub
- Esker Grove
- Sea Change
- Reverie
- Seed Cafe
- Mayday Cafe
- Modern Times
- Pizza Nea
Did we miss something? Probably! We tried not to, though.
Help keep this accurate.