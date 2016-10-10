Try Prince's favorite pizza at Peoples Organic

Not just any pizza, of course, but Prince's favorite pizza pie.

Peoples Organic, owned and operated by Prince's personal chefs Ray and Juell Roberts, is running a special on one of our fallen genius' favorite comfort foods: "PRN coRn oN pizZa?"

According to the Roberts, Prince requested the dish often.

"The first time he had it, we were told the look on his face was so surprised and amazed that he kept on asking everyone if they've ever had corn on pizza before."

(We do not know how a Minnesota boy could have possibly gotten through life without having had corn on pizza, but everything about Prince was just a little bit different.)

"He would often request earlier in the day for it to be made that evening. It became one of his comfort foods."

So, if you too are in the mood for comfort, make haste to Peoples Organic for the roasted poblano, garlic basil tomato sauce, corn, and queso fresco/cotija cheese pizza.

Peoples Organic, five locations

peoplesorganic.com