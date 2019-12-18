Trust us, okay? Downtown Walgreens sells unexpectedly good sushi.

Each afternoon, hungry mouths in business casual queue up outside the counter-service joint to order from the compact menu of sushi bowls (rice topped with cuts of spicy tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, tempura flakes, and drizzles of eel sauce and spicy mayo), various udon soups, oshizuki, and specialty rolls. Takatsu’s seating is limited and the space is cute.

But we didn’t come here to tell you what you already know. This is a story about what amounts to an open secret in the realm of skyway sushi.

Brace yourself for one of those sentences that will only further your suspicion that we must all be living in a Simulation. Nothing about it sounds trustworthy, and so, like any reasonable human, I ignored this information for as long as possible.

And yet here we are: Walgreens has very good sushi.

Over and over, like bothersome flies in an Emily Dickinson poem, people kept telling me this. Each time, the suggestion arrived in a tone of such earnestness and temerity that I couldn’t entirely swat it away.

Still, it took months for me to find the chutzpah to procure some raw fish mere feet from a selection of antifungal ointments.

Outside Walgreens’ doors, sandwich boards advertized “Hybrid Sushi: Traditional style sushi with a modern twist!” It featured images of elaborate sushi platters surrounded by jasmine flowers and autumn’s last leaves.

The actual selection left me woozy—in a good way. Arranged in coolers atop a river of faux ice rested poke bowls, a variety of spring roll wraps, 18-piece trios of rolls for under $7, honkin’ big rainbow rolls overlaid with lotus-pink tuna and striped salmon strips at only a fraction more, and four different Chef Sampler combos. From atop the counter, a lucky cat waved at me next to bins of chopsticks, extra soy sauce packets, and napkins.

I asked my cashier if he stans the in-house sushi, and his arc to Walgreens sushi acceptance fit the building pattern: “When I first started working here I was kind of hesitant,” he said. “But it’s actually good. We sell a lot of it, especially during lunch.”

I took my lunch with me because Walgreens has no seating. Why would they?

When I’d devoured exactly two-thirds of a Chef Sampler (figuring there was no point in half-assing an experiment in drugstore sushi by playing it safe with California rolls), I held a blind taste test with the rest. The unwitting subject, who’s totally fed up with bullshit like this by now, begged for more. Walgreens’ rolls didn’t fall prey to over-saucing or too much tempura garnish, each raw fish’s texture was perfect and lacked any undesirable “fishiness,” and the rice was evenly cooked.

Four years ago, Walgreens first installed a sushi bar under a franchise agreement with the company AFC Sushi. If that name sounds familiar, look for their products at Kowalski’s Markets or the General Mills and St. Kate’s campuses. But don’t expect them to measure up to Walgreens.

Thet Zin and Tin Tun holding down their sushi counter Lucy Hawthorne

Approximately seven months ago, Thet Zin and Tin Tun assumed operation of the business inside Walgreens, where they delight in steering their own ship as much as possible. You’ll find them behind the counter every day of the week (though the sushi isn’t on sale on Sunday).

Zin explained that she and Tun like to get creative in their roles as downtown sushi chefs. “We change the pattern. We decorate. If we have more time, we make more [options] because our customers, they love it.” The duo are happy to take special requests from regulars, and often do, but even their grab-and-go case is stocked with items that don’t feel rote.

“When they see with the eyes the sushi is pretty, they can buy and be happy. We put more quality. The other sushi bar you cannot buy like this,” said Zin, gesturing to a Chef Sampler that paired two rolls the size of tenderloins with four nigiri—two ebi, one salmon, and a tuna. “They would put only two nigiri. We put more. We put a lot of things, intention, and we control the quality.”

Zin is happy to leave the more complex rolls to Tun, who arrived in the Twin Cities from San Francisco, where he trained as a sushi chef for five years. Still, the key to Walgreens’ sushi is more subtle. “Most people like my sushi because the rice is not too hard and not too soft,” says Zin. “It’s really good.”

Even in this, Zin is being humble. Her rice glows in comparison to most takeaway sushi, which has a reputation for tasting like it’s been sitting in a vegetable drawer for ages. Beneath the nigiri, the rice is packed to just the right density, bearing remnants of Tun’s finger imprints, and has the perfect amount of vinegar to contribute flavor to each bite, rather than act as filler.

A poke bowl is just one of the options available six days a week at Walgreens. Lucy Hawthorne

Tim Morgan, a member of the Star Tribune’s circulation department, has become an uncharacteristically outspoken evangelist of Walgreens’ sushi, proclaiming its virtues loudly rather than in hushed tones. Morgan went on the record suggesting that newcomers to Capella Tower (a few blocks away from Walgreens) head to see Zin and Tun for their lunches.

“Because it seems so off the wall, I highly recommend Walgreens sushi,” Morgan explained. “I love how people think you’re crazy until they try it. It provides good value for people who try to keep a budget.”

At some point, you’ll just have to see for yourself what’s behind all those whispers about Walgreens sushi. But if you still can’t “risk” it, there’s always Sushi Takatsu, which is a whole ’nother beast.

Walgreens

655 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis