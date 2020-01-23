True Stone Coffee Roasters opening cafe in former Lowertown Salty Tart space

Luckily, True Stone Coffee Roasters is picking up what we’re putting down, if you know what we mean.

As of tomorrow – Friday, January 24 – the longtime workhorse of the local restaurant and cafe scene will open their first, public-facing retail location in Lowertown St. Paul’s former Salty Tart space.

Founded in 2003, the company has spent over a decade serving the industry itself, mostly from behind the scenes. Their full-scale roastery has been in operation since 2007, and they’ve been certifying brewers and baristas from around the country after launching a Premier Training Campus for the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) in 2017.

“This is an opportunity to show off our own unique vision of what a cafe can achieve in terms of quality, atmosphere and service,” says Tyler Liedman, True Stone’s Director of Operations.

Their coffee bar will serve precisely caffeinated concoctions from a spankin’ new Slayer LPX espresso machine, with fresh-roasted beans whirred to perfection from Mahlkonig grinders. For those less inclined to imbibe bean water, they’re stocking the finest Tea Source selections featuring eastern- and western-style service options from Tea Source.

In an utterly heartwarming nod to past partnerships and good things gone, True Stone is keeping the tradition of the Salty Tart alive by serving the former tenant's pastries on their snack roster. (True Stone once worked as the baker's roaster.) Accompanying Salty Tart's offerings will be selections from newcomer Rachael Anderson of Vikings and Goddesses bakery – known for incredible pies and sundry other delights, plus breads from Chris Sarles’ Lowertown Bakehouse.

If it sounds like True Stone's cafe could be a hearty blend of history and freshness, wrapped into one smooth and intriguing package… Well, that might just be True Stone’s years of experience showing.

Meet your new caffeine haven. Courtesy of True Stone Coffee Roasters

True Stone Coffee Roasters

289 East 5th St., St. Paul