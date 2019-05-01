Travail's Northeast BBQ joint finally has an opening date—and it's this weekend

You've already got the badass Beast; not far away, there's the reborn, much bigger Market Bar-B-Que. Animales is making meaty magic at Able Brewing—and if you don't believe us about 2019's Best Barbecue, Food & Wine wants you to know that theirs is gold-standard stuff.

Now, at last, the long-awaited barbecue joint from the lauded Travail team—Minnesota BBQ Co.—has announced its grand opening.

And it's this Friday.

"Our fires are stoked, our staff is stoked, and our Q is READY," the crew crows in a Facebook event teasing the opening.

The Robbinsdale merrymakers behind the fine-dining Travail and fun-loving Pig Ate My Pizza announced they were taking over a teeny space at 816 Lowry Ave. NE almost a year ago, promising an array of treats: smoked ribs, brisket, duck, chicken, apple bacon sausage, slaw, baked beans, pickles.

Of Travailian pitmaster Kale Thome, they boasted: "This Kansas boy knows his stuff, and is helping put Minnesota on the barbecue map!"

Friday's opening menu will include brisket, St. Louis ribs, apple fennel slaw, creamed sweet potatoes, cucumber salad, and more, according to the event page. Doors open at 5, and going forward, hours will be Wednesday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m., with a slightly smaller window Sunday (5 to 8 p.m.).

You'll want to get there early anyway. Per the Minnesota BBQ Co. crew: "Those of you who have been to other barbecue joints know that when the meat is gone, it's gone for the day. So get in early and help us say hello to the neighborhood!"

You heard 'em, folks. Go get that meat!

Minnesota BBQ Co.

816 Lowry Ave. NE, Minneapolis

612-315-4967

minnesotabbqco.com