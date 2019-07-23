Tori Ramen, St. Paul's porkless ramen oasis, announces its closure

It was with these esoteric words that chef/co-owner Jason Dorweiler of Selby Avenue’s lauded Tori Ramen announced its impending closure. After debuting to much praise in December of 2016, St. Paul’s small but mighty, porkless-ramen joint will close its doors forever on August 31, “not with despair, but instead optimism,” according to a heartfelt message posted on Tori Ramen’s Facebook page on Saturday.

City Pages’ original review of Tori Ramen pegged it as nothing short of an oasis amidst the crop of ramen shops to burst on the scene at the time. Tori claimed its territory, and held it for this long, surviving not only a hearty field of competitors, but also a fire. For this, we’ll remain forever grateful.

Dortweiler’s full message appears below.

Fans of Tori’s big sister restaurant in north Minneapolis’ Victory neighborhood have little to worry over: Tori 44, which arrived on the scene after a fire at the original in late 2017, is still buzzing along undeterred.